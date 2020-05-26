The Sims 4: Tips and Tricks for Beginners - Your Sim's Needs, Aspirations, Social Life, Relationships & More

Hours can melt away as players get lost in the intricacies of life in The Sims 4.

There is so much information out there on mods, cheats and expansion packs that beginners to the game will be a little overwhelmed.

This article is aimed at informing new players on the fundamentals of the game, so continue reading for more details.

Tips and Tricks

Aside from worrying about constantly feeding them, players have to keep these virtual people emotionally and physically happy.

For those who are new to the series or haven't picked it up in a while, the process can be rather daunting.

However, we've got you covered, so here we name our best tips and tricks to get things rolling.

Needs

Just like in the game's predecessors, each Sim has needs that must be met.

NEEDY: Didn't you guys want ultra-realism?

In The Sims 4, there are a total of six categories that players will need to keep an eye on.

When the game begins, these needs will be displayed with a green bar, and that's the way you need to keep it; green!

In order to check on your Sim and ensure that all their needs are met, click on the smiley face that is in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Aspirations

Aspirations in the game are long-term goals that will help give your Sim a purpose.

COMPANIONSHIP: Beyond your sim's core needs and aspirations, you can even adopt a furry friend!

It's also a choice that you'll face right from the go at the 'Create-a-Sim' screen, so understanding the implications of this decision is important.

Should you decided mid-game that something isn't right you can change your Sim's aspirations by clicking on the star in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Relationships

In The Sims 4, socializing is a need for each and every Sim.

THIS AIN'T IT: Why spend your time alone in the presence of plants when you can build relationships!

No matter what type of Sim you create, they need to get out of the house and interact with others in order to develop different relationships.

The most common type of relationship is the basic friendship, and this is something that exists with every Sim you can encounter.

There are also romantic relationships, but this won't be something that everyone gets involved with.

These hints are just the tip of the iceberg - for more extensive tips and the best mods out there, head on over to our 'The Sims 4' category.

