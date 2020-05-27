The Sims 4: How to Write Songs - Instruments, Compose Music, Start A Business & More

The Sims 4 offers gamers the opportunity to play God on their own little patch of land, and there are hundreds of different ways to steer your sim.

If you have a passion for owning a business, there are hundreds of options at your fingertips.

How to Write a Song

The Sims 4 allows your musically inclined sim to write some songs of their very own.

It’s very simple to get started, but takes a really long time to get there, but you will be better at it if your sim has musically inclined traits.

First, you need to get to level eight in the instrument you’re going to use.

This can be anything - a banjo, piano, whatever you want.

Once you get to level eight, you’ll unlock the ability to 'Write Song' with that instrument.

Just head to the instrument again and choose the new ability you just unlocked to start writing your own music.

You can also replay the song your sim writes using any instrument once they have it fully written!

But other than becoming a musician and making money through writing songs, there are other ways to make money in the game (besides using cheats).

Open a business

First of all, you’ll need to find a way to sell what you create in-game.

The Get to Work Expansion expands on the means of making money in the game, as players can sell anything they can make in the game in their own shop.

Check out the Open for Business Retail features for more information.

Scavenging

Being able to live off what you collect takes a bit of luck and skill.

That said, the survivor in your sim will dig for rocks, catch insects (if you own Outdoor Retreat), and try to track down rare elements for rewards.

Anything associated with harvesting wild plants, earning MySims trophies, and living off what you can find falls under this category.