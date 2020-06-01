The Sims 4: How to Play - Your Sim, Aspirations, Relationships, Tips, Tricks & More

There is so much information out there on The Sims 4 mods, cheats and expansion packs, that it can be overwhelming for beginners.

This article is for new players to the Sims universe, informing them of the fundamentals.

Continue below for all the details on how to get by in The Sims 4.

Your Sim Has Needs

Just like in the game’s predecessors, your Sim has needs that must be met!

NEEDY: Didn’t you guys say you wanted ultra-realism?

If they are kept relatively full, your Sim will earn bonus experience for and have green sparkles around them.

In The Sims 4, there are a total of six categories that players will need to keep an eye on.

The six needs are hunger, hygiene, bladder, energy, social, and fun.

When the game begins, these needs will be displayed with a green bar, and that’s the way you need to keep it; green!

In order to check on your Sim and ensure that all their needs are met, click on the smiley face that is in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Your Sim's Relationships

No matter what type of Sim you create, they need to get out of the house and interact with others in order to develop different relationships.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF: You’ll have to grind for the opportunity to propose to your partner!

The most common type of relationship is the basic friendship, and this is something that exists with every Sim you can encounter.

There are also romantic relationships, but to get your Sim's relationship to a level where they can propose, you must build up 40% ‘friendship’ and ‘romance’ between the two.

Aspirations

Aspirations are long-term goals that will help give your Sim a purpose in the game.

A MAN'S BEST FRIEND: Beyond your sim’s core needs and aspirations, you can even adopt a furry friend!

You'll see your Sim's aspirations right from the go at the ‘Create-a-Sim‘ screen, so understanding the implications of this decision is important.

You can change your Sim’s aspirations by clicking on the star in the bottom right corner of the screen.

We have a bunch of tips and tricks created for beginners to The Sims 4, so if you want more help, you really ought to check that out!