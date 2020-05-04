The Sims 4: How To Make Money - Cheats, Careers, Scavenging & More

The Sims is widely considered as one of the most successful gaming franchises to ever exist, and it’s not hard to understand why.

The game requires you to play God and control your own world, and you can spend endless hours doing so!

But let’s be honest, the game is nowhere near as fun without a little bit of cheating, in fact

For years now, The Sims 4 community has thrived off of cool mods and cheats - and weirdly enough, the developers actively encourage it!

Here we discuss three different ways to make money in the game, ranging from the obvious to the downright immoral.

How To Make Money

In a game full of insane options, some players may feel overwhelmed with what direction to take.

STAY ON THE GRIND: Make enough money and you'll be able to purchase a mansion like this!

There are various ways to make money in The Sims 4, but they won't all make your sim wealthy.

First, we'll look at the most profitable means of making money, which is self-employment.

However, we're also going to include some of the less-savoury ways that Simmers can make some side money, including cheats for those who don't care about skilling up.

Open a business

If you want your Sim to get rich without cheating, you'll need to find a way to sell what you make in-game.

BILL PLEASE: There is a multitude of businesses that players can choose from

The Get to Work Expansion expands on the means of making money in the game, as players can sell anything they can make in the game in their own shop.

Check out the Open for Business Retail features for more information.

Cheats

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C on your PC.

Some of the most effective money cheats include:

kaching Get 1,000 Simoleons rosebud Get 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Get 50,000 Simoleons Money {number} Change funds from household to the exact number FreeRealEstate {on/off} All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in neighbourhood/world

Enter your code in the 'cheat dialogue box' and it will be activated!

Scavenging

Being able to live off what you collect takes a bit of luck and a lot of skill.

I'M A SURVIVOR: Some of your finds will amass thousands, and others will be worthless

The survivor in your sim can dig for rocks, catch insects (if you own Outdoor Retreat), and try to track down rare elements.

Anything associated with harvesting wild plants, earning MySims trophies, and living off what you can find falls under this category.

The erratic nature of your finds means that this is not the most effective way of making a living in-game - you should consider gardening, painting, writing, programming, or even fishing before you resort to this.