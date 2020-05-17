The Sims 4: How to Cheat - Make Money, Move Out, All Cheat Codes & More

The Sims 4 is one of the latest additions to a series that has defined millions of gamers' formative years, and it's still churning out new projects as we speak!

Hours Melt away as players get lost in the intricacies of the game, and with brand new mods and cheats constantly popping up, it's not hard to understand why.

Now, to be clear, we're not showing you how to cheat in your relationship or move out of your house.

No, we're here to show you how to enter cheat codes in The Sims 4 and spruce up your in-game experience!

How to Cheat

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing 'Ctrl + Shift + C' on your PC.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM: You can either use cheats or make money legitimately in the game - the choice is yours

This will bring up the 'cheat dialogue box' where you can enter cheats, before pressing 'Enter' to activate it.

Some of the most effective money cheats in the game include:

kaching Get 1,000 Simoleons rosebud Get 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Get 50,000 Simoleons Money {number} Change funds from household to the exact number FreeRealEstate {on/off} All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in the neighbourhood

Enter your code in the ‘cheat dialogue box’ and it will be activated!

Make Money Without Cheats

For years now, The Sims 4 community has thrived off of cool mods and cheats – and weirdly enough, the developers actively encourage it!

BILL PLEASE: Players can choose from a wide range of businesses to get involved with

However, there are various ways to make money in the game without relying on any cheats.

How to Move Out

Once you’re settled into your neighbourhood and household, you might decide that you want a change of scenery.

ADIOS: Escape your old neighbourhood for somewhere vibrant and new!

Moving an entire household in The Sims 4 is fairly easy, but moving just a single Sim can be a confusing process.

