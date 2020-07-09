The Sims 4 Free Play for Xbox One: Release Date, Promotion, Features, New Games & More

We are eagerly anticipating for a statement on the progress of The Sims 5, having heard very little about the game since it's announcement.

But in a ploy to distract us from our woes, Microsoft is providing us with some insane Sims 4 deals and discounts on expansion packs!

For more news on the Free Play Days event and the awesome discounts, continue reading below.

Free Play Days

The Sims 4 is now free to play on Xbox One until July 12!

INSANE OFFERS: We've never seen so many Sims 4 discounts in one place!

The promotion ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, leaving you with enough time to get a taste of the game and see if grabs you.

Just in case this turns out to be the case, there's a 75% discount on the standard edition that will tempt the weak!

There are also discounts on plenty of the game’s expansions and content packs should you want to go all out, including:

Standard Edition – 75% off

– 75% off Deluxe Party Edition – 75% off

– 75% off Dogs & Cats Bundle – 50% off

– 50% off City Living Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Dine Out Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Discover University Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Get Famous Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Get to Work Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Pack Bundle – 50% off

– 50% off Get Together Pack – 50% off

– 50% off Island Living Pac k – 50% off

k – 50% off Jungle Adventure Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Outdoor Retreat Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Parenthood Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Realm of Magic Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Seasons Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Spa Day Pack – 25% off

– 25% off StrangerVille Pack – 25% off

– 25% off Vampires Pack – 25% off

Best Expansion Packs

Some of our top rated Sims 4 Expansion Packs include:

INDEPENDENT LIVING: Discover University is currently 50% off!

Discover University

Eco Lifestyle

Cats and Dogs

Get to Work

Get Together

We have a whole article dedicated to the cream of the crop expansions, and some of them are included in the discounts listed above!

