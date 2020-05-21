The Sims 4 has kept fans happy for six years, but will there be a new instalment to EA’s franchise?

EA has kept The Sims community entertained with six years of Expansion Packs for The Sims 4.

However, now fans are eager to know whether a new game is coming – keep reading to find out if there will be a Sims 5.

Will there be a Sims 5?

Yes, there will be!

Although there has been no official announcement as of yet, EA’s CEO, Andrew Wilson, confirmed that The Sims 5 is in development!

IN THE PIPELINE: EA’s CEO confirmed the game is in development

At this point, it seems most likely that The Sims 5 will be released in early 2021, so there isn’t too long to wait.

But when can we expect an official announcement?

EA Play Announcement?

It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.

VIRTUAL REVEAL: Could EA Play include a Sims 5 reveal?

Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well unveil our first glimpse of The Sims 5!

But what new features are EA likely to showcase?

New Features

There will be a few new Sims 5 features for EA to show off at EA Play.

We know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

EA PLAY REVEAL: EA Play could give us our first glimpse of the new features

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

We could get our first look at these amazing new features at EA Play. Could we even get a sneak preview of the brand new Sims 5 online multiplayer…?

