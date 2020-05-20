Will The Sims 5 be on Xbox One? Release date, new features, trailer, news & more
The next instalemnt of EA’s popular life-sim franchise is in development, but what platforms will support it?
After six years of The Sims 4 Expansion Packs, it’s fair to say that the gaming community are ready for a new instalment.
Luckily, The Sims 5 in the pipeline, but with next-gen consoles on the way, gamers will be keen to know whether the new game will be available on the Xbox One.
Will The Sims 5 be on the Xbox One?
Short answer, probably.
The Sims games have often come to consoles and so The Sims 5 should be no different.
The only spanner in the works could be whether next-gen consoles affect EA’s decision.
With the Xbox Series X and PS5 arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.
However, we still expect EA to release the new game on current consoles as well – especially as the new consoles will have backwards compatibility,
When will The Sims 5 come to Xbox One?
Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.
Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 come to the Xbox One it may well be a few years down the line.
However, this isn’t definite and with both the Xbox Series X and PS5 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well decide to bring the game to consoles earlier than normal.
The Sims 5 Trailer
As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.
However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:
EA Play Reveal?
It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.
Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well unveil some new information about The Sims 5 and whether it will be available on the Xbox One.
