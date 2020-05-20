[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims The Sims 5

Will The Sims 5 be on Xbox One? Release date, new features, trailer, news & more

The next instalemnt of EA’s popular life-sim franchise is in development, but what platforms will support it?

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 20, 2020
the sims 5 xbox one

After six years of The Sims 4 Expansion Packs, it’s fair to say that the gaming community are ready for a new instalment.

Luckily, The Sims 5 in the pipeline, but with next-gen consoles on the way, gamers will be keen to know whether the new game will be available on the Xbox One.

Contents hide
1 Will The Sims 5 be on the Xbox One?
2 When will The Sims 5 come to Xbox One?
3 The Sims 5 Trailer
4 EA Play Reveal?

Will The Sims 5 be on the Xbox One?

Short answer, probably.

The Sims games have often come to consoles and so The Sims 5 should be no different.

thesims5 1
THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

The only spanner in the works could be whether next-gen consoles affect EA’s decision.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!

However, we still expect EA to release the new game on current consoles as well – especially as the new consoles will have backwards compatibility,

When will The Sims 5 come to Xbox One?

Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

READ MORE: All Sims 4 Expansion Packs ranked from best to worst

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 come to the Xbox One it may well be a few years down the line.

the sims 5
HOLD YOUR HORSES: It may well be a few years before The Sims 5 arrives to consoles

However, this isn’t definite and with both the Xbox Series X and PS5 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well decide to bring the game to consoles earlier than normal.

The Sims 5 Trailer

As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

EA Play Reveal?

It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.

ea play confirmed
VIRTUAL REVEAL: Could EA Play include a Sims 5 reveal?

Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well unveil some new information about The Sims 5 and whether it will be available on the Xbox One.

To read more about The Sims 5, including online multiplayer, new features, plot details and more, head here.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon