Will The Sims 5 be on Xbox One? Release date, new features, trailer, news & more

The next instalemnt of EA’s popular life-sim franchise is in development, but what platforms will support it?

After six years of The Sims 4 Expansion Packs, it’s fair to say that the gaming community are ready for a new instalment.

Luckily, The Sims 5 in the pipeline, but with next-gen consoles on the way, gamers will be keen to know whether the new game will be available on the Xbox One.

Will The Sims 5 be on the Xbox One?

Short answer, probably.

The Sims games have often come to consoles and so The Sims 5 should be no different.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

The only spanner in the works could be whether next-gen consoles affect EA’s decision.

With the Xbox Series X and PS5 arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

However, we still expect EA to release the new game on current consoles as well – especially as the new consoles will have backwards compatibility,

When will The Sims 5 come to Xbox One?

Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 come to the Xbox One it may well be a few years down the line.

HOLD YOUR HORSES: It may well be a few years before The Sims 5 arrives to consoles

However, this isn’t definite and with both the Xbox Series X and PS5 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well decide to bring the game to consoles earlier than normal.

The Sims 5 Trailer

As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

EA Play Reveal?

It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.

VIRTUAL REVEAL: Could EA Play include a Sims 5 reveal?

Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well unveil some new information about The Sims 5 and whether it will be available on the Xbox One.

