Will The Sims 5 arrive in 2020? Release date, new features, latest news & more

EA has all but confirmed that The Sims 5 is in the pipeline, so fans are eager to find out more.

With 2020 being the year of next-gen consoles, will a new instalment of the franchise arrive this year?

Will The Sims 5 arrive in 2020?

Short answer - no.

However, the game is rumoured for an early 2021 release, so there isn't too long to wait.

Therefore, it shouldn't be too long until an official announcement - with EA Play set to take place in June, could we get a first glimpse of The Sims 5?

The Sims 5 Trailer

As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

Improved Graphics and New Features

One aspect that stands out in the fanmade trailers above is the incredible graphics.

This is accurate as we know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

Online multiplayer

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years looks like it could finally arrive on The Sims 5.

In an interview with Forbes, EA’s Andrew Wilson revealed that the “notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago […] will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come”.

This means it is looking very likely that online multiplayer will arrive in The Sims 5.

