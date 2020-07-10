[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims The Sims 5

Will Sims 5 be Online? – Online Mods, Release date and More!

Sims 5 could release next year and we can’t wait to find out what the new title has in store for us.

by Oscar Dobbins Jul 10, 2020
THE SIMS 5 WILL THERE BE ONLINE

It’s been six years since the release of Sims 4.

Unfortunately, it seems we’ll have to wait another year before we get anything close to a new Sims title.

Much of the current game has been improved over the last few years with content and gameplay updates.

Will some of these features be carried over to Sims 5?

Contents hide
1 Sims 5 Online
2 Sims 4 Online Mods
3 Release Date

Sims 5 Online

Although there is nothing confirmed, it is unlikely Sims 5 will have online features.

the sims 5 open worldsdd
PLAY YOUR WAY – Discover this new world with your own character!

EA decided to not implement an online game mode in Sims 4. This is likely to target the game towards a younger audience.

However, it seems Sims has now reached a much older and mature audience, meaning we may see some online features in Sims 5!

Sims 4 Online Mods

For Sims on Xbox and PlayStation, you are unable to play online.

However, fans of the game have implemented mods for PC, which allow players to interact with others.

This mod is called SimsVIP. Feel free to download the mod so you can experience the closest thing we have to Sims Online.

Release Date

Unfortunately, there is no release date for Sims 5 as of yet.

the sims 0 4 change appearance
CHOOSE YOUR STYLE – Fully customise your character to get the authentic Sims experience!

It is unlikely we’ll get a new Sims title this year. However, fans have speculated Sims 5 will release in 2021.

