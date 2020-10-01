When is Sims 5 Coming Out? - Content, Platforms, Release Date, Trailers and More!

Sims 4 has a host of post-launch content for players to explore, but fans are still waiting for a Sims 5 announcement.

We finally have some more details on a possible release date for a new Sims title.

Content

Sims 5 will overhaul the Sims 4 experience.

CUSTOMISE - Curate your own character and explore a new world!

It's been over 6 years since the release of Sims 4, so we can expect some major graphical and gameplay updates.

No features are confirmed as of yet, but with such a long development time, we hope EA and the developers have made some major improvements.

There has been a host of post-launch content for Sims 4, which we hope will be available at the reelase of the next title.

READ MORE:The Sims 5 Expansion Packs: Likely DLC, Development Update, Release date, Sims 4 & More

DLC like "Discover University" and "Get to Work" deliver some amazing new experience in Sims, and we hope this kind of content will be available at launch.

Consoles and Platforms

Sims 5 will be coming to next-gen consoles, these being the PS5 and Xbox Series X (Series S).

As well as this, the game will likely launch on current-gen platforms as well.

READ MORE:The Sims 5 Xbox One: Platforms, Release Date, Trailer, Latest news & more

PC will be getting its own release on Steam, but Sims 5 will also be available through the Origin Store.

Release Date

Unfortunately, there is no confirmed release date for Sims 5.

FAR FAR AWAY - Play Return to Batuu in the new Sims update!

However, we can make a good estimate as to when this new Sims title may release.

The Official PlayStation Magazine has listed a few of the games we can expect to release on the PS5 console.

READ MORE:The Sims 5 Online Multiplayer: EA hints, New Features, Wishlist, Rumours, Latest news & more

As the next-gen consoles are releasing later this year, we can expect Sims 5 to release at some point during 2021.

Trailer

As you may have guessed, there is no official trailer for Sims 5 yet.

READ MORE:The Sims 5 Download: Latest News, Star Wars Expansion, PS4, Xbox One, Origin, PC, Next-Gen, Release Date & more

Remember to check back here for all the latest news and info on Sims 5, as well as any information regarding a trailer!