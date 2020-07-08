BREAKING* The Sims Spark’d – New Project Explained, Trailer, Release Date, The Sims 5 & more

EA has a major announcement for their life-sim franchise, but it’s not quite what we were expecting!

EA has just dropped some huge news for The Sims in the form of a brand new reality competition series!

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about The Sims Spark’d.

The Sims Spark’d

EA has just announced a first-of-its-kind reality competition series, centred around their popular life simulation franchise, The Sims!

The Sims Spark’d is redefining reality competitions by bringing creativity, storytelling and the community together in an entertaining new way.

IS THIS THE REAL LIFE: That’s right, there’s going to be a reality show for a virtual reality game…

The contestants will be given creative challenges to build the most unique characters, worlds and stories, all told through the latest highly successful game in the franchise, The Sims 4.

The Sims Spark’d will debut on Friday, 17 July 17 at 11pm ET/ 4am BST on TBS.

Episodes will continue to premiere weekly on Fridays (July 17, 24, 31 and August 7) at the same time on TBS.

BuzzFeed Multiplayer will be the premier digital destination, streaming each The Sims Spark’d episode on the Monday after it is televised (July 20, 27 and Aug. 3, 10).

How will The Sims Spark’d work?

The Sims Spark’d is a four-episode series where players will compete in both skills and elimination challenges with $100,000 on the line.

The show will feature contestants from The Sims community as they race against the clock to impress a panel of celebrity judges.

STARTING LINE-UP: We’ll find out more about the 12 contestants in the first episode

The 12 contestants are familiar online personalities who each specialize in their own element of The Sims gameplay and will be fully revealed during the first episode.

The show features an amazing cast, with former American Idol finalist, Rayvon Owen, as the host, who has been playing the game since middle school.

The Sims Spark’d Judges

Joining Rayvon are three judges that each bring their own critical Sims voice to the competition.

The first is BuzzFeed Multiplayer YouTube personality, Kelsey Impicciche, famous for her own #100babychallenge series she created with The Sims.

EXPERT SIMMER: It’s fair to say Kelsey Impicciche has earned her stripes in The Sims 4

Next up is singer-songwriter, Tayla Parx, who has done voice acting work for the game and sang her song, “Me vs. Us” in Simlish (in-game language) for The Sims 4 Get Famous expansion pack.

Rounding out the judges’ panel is Maxis™ game developer, Dave Miotke. Maxis is the development studio behind the franchise where Miotke (better known in the community as SimGuruNinja) has worked for 15 years.

What does this announcement mean for The Sims 5?

Well, The Sims community were hoping for a big annoucnement this summer, but this isn’t exactly what they expected…

Sims fans have been waiting patientlty for a Sims 5 announcement, but what does the unveiling of The Sims Spark’d mean for the next instalment in the franchise?

COMING SOON: The Sims 5 is set for a 2021 release date

Well, with The Sims 5 set for a 2021 release date, the new reality competition shouldn’t affect EA’s plans for the upcoming game.

With any luck, we’ll see a summer announcement for The Sims 5, but until then you can head here to read everything we know about The Sims 5 so far.