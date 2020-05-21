The Sims 5 Wishlist: Gameplay, Careers, Online Multiplayer & more features we want to see

There’s a lot of speculation around the new game, but here’s what we want to see in the new life-sim.

It’s been six years since The Sims 4 released, but it’s finally been confirmed that The Sims 5 is in development!

Fans are desperate to know what the new game has in store, with excitement over a possible online multiplayer mode! Below we’ve outlined our wishlist of features we want to see in the game.

Fewer expansion packs & DLC

Expansion packs are a fan favourite when it comes to playing The Sims and there have been a variety of cracking Expansion Pack titles over the years.

However, many fans have vocalised that they are sick of shelling out a lot of money for overpriced DLCs that really should be included in the original game.

One major thing EA could do to win over fans of the franchise is to include things like pets and seasons right from the get-go rather than making fans fork out the extra money.

Better careers and more options to open businesses

One major element that could use some expanding is careers.

In The Sims 4, there was a lack of variety when it came to choices of career and you often needed to buy expansion packs such as The Sims 4: Get to Work to add further career options.

It would be fantastic if The Sims 5 provided players with more career options right from the start and also give players the ability to run their own business to increase the cash flow.

It would be a great opportunity for more business options to be added to The Sims 5, like the ability to run your own Hairdressers, Vets, tattoo parlours etc.

This would greatly enhance the gameplay options and allow for greater replayability. Especially if you had the ability to join your Sim at work like in The Sims 4: Get to Work.

Online multiplayer

The most exciting news to come out about The Sims 5 so far is the news that it will have online multiplayer capabilities.

So far details about what the online multiplayer features will be has been kept under wraps, besides the news that you will be able to visit friends’ houses.

It would be amazing if EA could go one step further and make The Sims 5 completely online in one big open world, allowing you to seamlessly travel between destinations.

Players could also have the option to buy houses and apartments in these open-world cities and town to create the most social and online version of The Sims ever created.

