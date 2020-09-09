The Sims 5 Trailer: Next-Gen news, Improved Graphics, New Features, Fanmade Trailer, latest news & more

The Sims 5 is in development, but we're yet to see an official announcement.

Whilst EA continues to work on DLCs for The Sims 4, when can we expect a first look at the next instalment in the franchise?

Fanmade Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no talk of a release date any time soon, so it’s very unlikely we will be seeing The Sims 5 released this year.

Therefore, as you'd expect, we're yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

Improved Graphics and New Features

One aspect that stands out in the fanmade trailers above is the incredible graphics.

This is accurate as we know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

But perhaps the most exciting new feature of all is the new online features, which EA has confirmed.

Online Features

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years looks like it could finally arrive on The Sims 5.

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS: New online features could really enhance gameplay.

In an interview with Forbes, EA’s Andrew Wilson revealed that the “notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago […] will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come”.

This means it is looking very likely that online multiplayer will arrive in The Sims 5.

The Sims 5 Demo

There has been no news on an official demo just yet.

However, it is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.

With EA’s formula of releasing on PC, then console a few years later – a demo for console is likely quite a long way off.

Will The Sims 5 be on Next-Gen?

With the PS5 and new Xbox arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

However, EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

NEW GAME, NEW CONSOLE: With next-gen on the way, could EA bring The Sims 5 to consoles early?

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to next-gen consoles, it may well be a few years down the line.

However, this isn’t definite and with both the PS5 and Xbox 2020 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well adopt a different strategy that encompasses the new consoles.

