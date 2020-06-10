The Sims 5: Three features we want to see in EA's next title - Online Multiplayer, Careers, Open-World, EA Play & More

The Sims 5 is very much in development, and it's about time!

For six long years we have waited for this news, however, very little has actually been revealed in terms of new features and gameplay.

It is said that the upcoming simulator will combine elements of social interaction from The Sims Online with the more traditional virtual dollhouse elements from its predecessors.

The upcoming EA Play would provide the perfect opportunity to address some of the community's questions, but we won't hold our breath.

Here are some features that we would love to see in EA's next instalment of The Sims.

Open-World

Well, in short, it really ought to be a prominent feature in the upcoming game!

AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE: The best thing about The Sims 5 is that it can address the shortcomings of previous entries in the series

One of the best things about life in The Sims 4's predecessors is that it felt like your household was part of a much bigger world.

READ MORE: Is EA working on The Sims 5?

You could just nip over to your neighbour’s house without seeing a loading screen, borrow a cup of sugar or just saying “hey” by walking over.

It all flowed together and felt like an interactive environment.

For some reason, The Sims 4 ditched all of that, so this really needs to be addressed for The Sims 5.

If the upcoming project is to exceed expectations, it really needs to blend the open-world elements of The Sims 3 with the variety of landscapes in The Sims 4.

More Careers and Businesses

One major element that could use some expanding is careers.

FINE DINING: One of the most luxurious businesses to own in The Sims 4 is a restaurant

In The Sims 4, there was a real lack in variety when it came to choices of career, so you would have to buy expansion packs to keep things fresh.

READ MORE: Best ways to earn Cash in The Sims 4

Wouldn't it be fantastic if The Sims 5 provided players with more career options right from the start and also give players the ability to run their own business to increase the cash flow? We think it would.

More variety would enhance the gameplay options and allow for greater replayability (which would be great, considering how we've put up with The Sims 4 for over 6 years).

Multiplayer

Some of the most exciting news to come out about The Sims 5 so far is the news that it will have online multiplayer capabilities.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: The most exciting feature to be in The Sims 5

So far, details about multiplayer features have been limited been kept under wraps, besides the news that you will be able to visit friends’ houses.

If there is an open-world as well, The Sims 5 could be the most social and online version of The Sims ever created.

READ MORE: Development Update on The Sims 5