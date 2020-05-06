The Sims 5 PS4: Release date, will it be on PS4, new features, next-gen & more

With next-gen consoles on the way, will EA still release their new life-sim game on Sony’s current console?

After seven years of The Sims 4 Expansion Packs, the next instalment of the game is highly anticipated.

But with next-gen consoles on the way, will The Sims 5 be available on the PS4?

Will The Sims 5 be on the PS4?

Short answer, probably.

The Sims games have often come to consoles and so The Sims 5 should be no different.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

The only spanner in the works could be whether next-gen consoles affect EA’s decision.

With the PS5 and new Xbox arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

Although you’d expect EA to release the new game on current consoles as well – especially as the new consoles will have backwards compatibility,

When will The Sims 5 come to PS4?

Here’s the bad news – EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to the PS4 it may well be a few years down the line.

HOLD YOUR HORSES: It may well be a few years before The Sims 5 arrives to consoles

However, this isn’t definite and with both the PS5 and Xbox 2020 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well decide to bring the game to consoles earlier than normal.

EA Play Reveal?

It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.

VIRTUAL REVEAL: Could EA Play include a Sims 5 reveal?

Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well unveil some new information about The Sims 5 and whether it will be available on the PS4.

To read more about The Sims 5, including online multiplayer, new features, plot details and more, head here.