The Sims 5: How to Play, New Features, Needs, Mods, Online & More

There are some fundamentals that players will need to grasp before getting stuck into the new game.

The Sims 5 is very much in development, but it’s been a while since we’ve heard anything new on the game.

That said, there are some key aspects of playing Sims games that players will need to grasp in order to survive.

Continue below for all of the details!

How to Play

In the recent titles from The Sims series, your Sim has needs that must be met!

IT’S EASY: The controls are extremely intuitive in Sims games

If they are kept relatively full, your Sim will earn bonus experience points and have green sparkles around them.

The six needs in The Sims 4 are hunger, hygiene, bladder, energy, social, and fun.

These needs will be displayed with a green bar, and that’s the way you need to keep them – green!

No matter what type of Sim you create, they need to get out of the house and interact with others in order to develop different relationships.

The most common type of relationship is the basic friendship, and this is something that exists with every Sim you can encounter.

There are also romantic relationships, but you’ll need to get your Sim’s relationship to a level where they can propose.

New Features

In our eyes, there are some popular features that need to make a return, but more importantly, some new features that should come with the Sims 5.

Open-World

An open-world really ought to be a prominent feature in the upcoming game!

AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE: The best thing about The Sims 5 is that it can address the shortcomings of previous entries in the series

One of the best things about life in The Sims 4‘s predecessors is that it felt like your household was part of a much bigger world.

You could just nip over to your neighbour’s house without seeing a loading screen, borrow a cup of sugar or just saying “hey” by walking over.

It all flowed together and felt like an interactive environment.

For some reason, The Sims 4 ditched all of that, so this really needs to be addressed for The Sims 5.

More Careers and Businesses

One major element that could use some expanding is careers.

FINE DINING: One of the most luxurious businesses to own in The Sims 4 is a restaurant

In The Sims 4, there was a real lack in variety when it came to choices of career, so you would have to buy expansion packs to keep things fresh.

More variety would enhance the gameplay options and allow for greater replayability (which would be great, considering how we’ve put up with The Sims 4 for over 6 years).

Multiplayer

Some of the most exciting news to come out about The Sims 5 so far is the news that it will have online multiplayer capabilities.

ONLINE MULTIPLAYER: The most exciting feature to be in The Sims 5

So far, details about multiplayer features have been limited been kept under wraps, besides the news that you will be able to visit friends’ houses.

If there is an open-world as well, The Sims 5 could be the most social and online version of The Sims ever created.

