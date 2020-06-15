The Sims 5 Demo: Origin, Beta sign-up, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Next-Gen, Release date & more

The Sims 5 is set for a 2021 release date, so an official announcement could be on the horizon.

A demo gives gamers a first glimpse of gameplay - keep reading for everything we know about a demo for the new Sims game.

The Sims 5 Demo

With The Sims 5 set for an early 2021 release, there's yet to be an official announcement for the game.

Therefore, as you'd expect, there has been no news on a demo yet.

However, it is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin's Beta Programme - you can sign up to the programme here.

Console Demo

The Sims has stuck to the formula of releasing their games on consoles a few years after the initial PC release.

Therefore, any PS4, Xbox One or next-gen demo is likely a way off and will feature a complete product rather than a beta version.

Origin Game Time

Less of a demo and more of a trial, The Sims 4 featured on Origin Game Time after its full release.

Origin Game Time gives players a free 48 hour trial of the full game before they decide if they want to buy the full game or not.

The service allows gamers to create a new save, just as you would on the full game, which you can transfer over to your permanent version if you opt to purchase it.

You'd expect The Sims 5 to follow a similar try before you buy structure, so you may want to bear that in mind before taking the plunge.

No EA Play Reveal

The digital version of EA Play will air on 18 June, but unfortunately, there will be no new information about The Sims 5!

The Sims official Twitter confirmed that EA Play will not feature any information about ‘any new products’, meaning we won’t see anything on The Sims 5.

It looks like we’ll we waiting a little longer for an official reveal.

