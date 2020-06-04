The Sims 5: Is It Delayed? Development Update, Coronavirus Response, EA Play & More

Fans of The Sims have had to wait longer than ever before for a new instalment to the iconic series.

The Sims 4 has been with us for the best part of a decade, but the community's attention has been turned by talk of the next project.

Very little has been revealed about the development of The Sims 5, but that's why we've curated this piece.

Continue below for all the details we've found and news on the next update.

Development Update

EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson made some comments back in February on the development progress of The Sims 5.

In an interview with CNN, Wilson touched on the future for the iconic franchise.

"Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world."

"social interaction and competition… will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come."

However, Wilson's statement was made in the build-up to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic, and we haven't heard anything official since!

In light of the lack of information we have, there are some things we may have to consider.

Development is strained with WFH measures

California has been one of the worst affected regions in the U.S.

While lockdown measures are only now gradually being eased, it is unlikely that Maxis employees were able to complete complicated development work on the game.

While no official delay has been announced, it is looking increasingly unlikely that we will see the game until early 2021 at the very least.

And that's being generous.

EA Play

There is somewhat of a silver lining to this story.

EA will be hosting a virtual game expo in June, but will they reveal any new information on the development progress of the new life-sim?

Well, we’re still waiting on confirmation of a line-up order, but the blockbuster titles are typically revealed towards the end.

EA Play will be streamed live on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at 12am BST (7pm ET), so keep an ear out for any big news!

