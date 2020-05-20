The Sims 5 Beta: Sign-up info, Origin demo, New features, latest news & more
The upcoming game looks set to be packed with new features, and the beta will give us our first glimpse!
It’s been a six-year wait for Sims fans, but finally, The Sims 5 is in development.
A beta gives gamers a first glimpse of early gameplay, so when and how can you get your hands on the beta for the new Sims game?
The Sims 5 Beta
With The Sims 5 set for an early 2021 release, there’s yet to be an official announcement for the game.
Therefore, as you’d expect, there has been no news on the beta yet.
READ MORE: Will The Sims 5 be available on next-gen?
However, it is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.
But what features can we expect to be on display as part of The Sims 5 beta?
New Features
There will be a few new features for EA to show off in a Sims 5 beta.
We know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.
Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.
READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!
We’d likely get our first look at these amazing new features in the beta. Could we even get a sneak preview of the brand new Sims 5 online multiplayer…?
Console Beta?
The Sims has stuck to the formula of releasing their games on consoles a few years after the initial PC release.
Therefore, any PS4, Xbox One or next-gen beta may come later than the PC beta. But with the arrival of next-gen consoles, who knows what EA has planned!
To read more about The Sims 5, including release date, online multiplayer, plot details and more, head here.