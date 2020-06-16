The Sims 5 Announcement: Release date, Demo, New Features, Latest news & more

After six years of Expansion Packs for The Sims 4, a new instalment is in the pipeline.

With that in mind, when are we likely to see an announcement for The Sims 5? Keep reading to find out more.

Release Date

With no talk of a release date any time soon, it’s very unlikely we will be seeing The Sims 5 released this year.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

The most likely course of action for EA will be to release it early 2021, but there is no fixed release date as of yet.

READ MORE: The Sims 5 is likely to have online multiplayer!

However, this means we should be expecting an initial announcement in the not too distant future.

No EA Play Reveal

The digital version of EA Play will air on 18 June, but unfortunately, there will be no new information about The Sims 5!

NOTHING TO SEE HERE: The Sims won’t announce any new products at EA Play

The Sims official Twitter confirmed that EA Play will not feature any information about ‘any new products’, meaning we won’t see anything on The Sims 5.

It looks like we’ll we waiting a little longer for an official reveal.

Reveal Trailer

Obviously there is no official trailer for the game yet, however, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

For now, you’ll have to stick to playing The Sims 4 – check out every cheat on the game to keep yourself entertained!

Demo

The first major milestone after the official Sims 5 announcement and trailer will be the game's demo.

Obviously, there has been no news on an official demo just yet.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: PC gamers will likely be able to trial the game through their Origin account

However, it is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.

READ MORE: Will The Sims 5 be available on next-gen?

With EA’s formula of releasing on PC, then console a few years later – a demo for console is likely quite a long way off.

However, could the arrival of next-gen consoles mean a mix-up for the current Sims formula? Find out more about a next-gen demo here.

New Features

We know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

NEW AND IMPROVED: The Sims 5 is set to include improved customisation and graphics

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

To read more about The Sims 5, including release date, online multiplayer, plot details and more, head here.