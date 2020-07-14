BREAKING* The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting Stuff Pack Revealed – Release date, content, The Sims 5, news & more

Fans may be eager for news on The Sims 5, but EA has released a new stuff pack for their current iteration.

Fans may be eager for news on The Sims 5, but EA is still releasing new content for their current life-sim game.

A brand new stuff pack is coming to The Sims 4 – keep reading for everythng you need to know.

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting will arrive on Tuesday, 28 April 2020.

It will be availble on Mac, PS4, Xbox One and PC via Origin and Steam.

What is Nifty Knitting?

The Sims 4: Nifty Knitting is a community-based stuff pack that was voted on by Simmers in early March of 2019 and brought to life this year.

Simmers have helped choose the theme, art style, Create A Sim assets, and even the title and icon for this pack and now it is finally coming.

This new stuff pack gives gamers the chance to enhance their Sims’ knitting skills while playing with an array of knitted items and objects.

The stuff pack features brand new items such as a rocking chair, yarn, knitted clothing, brand new hairstyles and much more.

Players can also experience being a handmade shop owner by selling their items on Plopsy – an online in-game marketplace.

What does this announcement mean for The Sims 5?

Sims fans have been waiting patiently for a Sims 5 announcement, but what does the unveiling of The Sims: Nifty Knitting mean for the next instalment in the franchise?

Well, with The Sims 5 set for a 2021 release date, the new stuff pack shouldn’t affect EA’s plans for the upcoming game.

With any luck, we’ll see a summer announcement for The Sims 5, but until then you can head here to read everything we know about The Sims 5 so far.