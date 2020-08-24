The Sims 4: Money Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

The Sims has been a hit pretty much since its release and with The Sims 5 on the way, we expect this to continue. With the ability to create any family with whatever story you'd like, it's no surprise!

Most players enjoy using a little bit of cheating, dont worry EA actually encourages it!

Here are all the money cheats you'll need for The Sims 4 for PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How To Enter Cheats In The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.



Money Cheats

kaching Get 1,000 Simoleons rosebud Get 1,000 Simoleons motherlode Get 50,000 Simoleons Money {number} Change funds from household to exact number FreeRealEstate {on/off} All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in neighborhood/world

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

