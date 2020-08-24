header decal
The Sims

24 Aug 2020

The Sims 4: Money Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

The Sims 4: Money Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

The Sims has been around for decades, so have cheats! Get rich with these cheats.

The Sims has been a hit pretty much since its release and with The Sims 5 on the way, we expect this to continue. With the ability to create any family with whatever story you'd like, it's no surprise!

Most players enjoy using a little bit of cheating, dont worry EA actually encourages it!

Here are all the money cheats you'll need for The Sims 4 for PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How To Enter Cheats In The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Money Vault Sims 4 1

MAKE IT RAIN: Make that dollar dollar with these cheats!

Money Cheats

kachingGet 1,000 Simoleons
rosebudGet 1,000 Simoleons
motherlodeGet 50,000 Simoleons
Money {number}Change funds from household to exact number
FreeRealEstate {on/off}All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in neighborhood/world

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

