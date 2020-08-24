The Sims 4: Max Skill Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

We like others can never get enough of The Sims, although maxing out skills can be a bit of a grind. If you want a head start then we've got you covered. Fingers crossed there will be a quicker solution in The Sims 5.

Don't worry you're not cheating in the technical sense, EA is completely supportive of using cheats!

Here are the cheat codes you need to max out skill levels in The Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How To Enter Cheats In The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

HAPPY HOBBYING: Max out your favourite hobbies in The Sims 4!

READ MORE: Sims 4 Cheats: All cheat codes for PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10 Max out Acting skill (The Sims 4 Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10 Max out Archaeology skill (The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10 Max out Baking skill (The Sims 4 Get to Work) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5 Max out Bowling skill (The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 Max out Cooking skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5 Max out Dancing skill (The Sims 4 Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ 10 Max out DJ skill (The Sims 4 Get Together) stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 Max out Charisma skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 Max out Comedy skill stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Fabrication 10 Max out Fabrication skill (The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle) stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 Max out Fishing skill stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 Max out Fitness skill stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging 10 Max out Flower Arranging skill (The Sims 4 Seasons) stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 Max out Gardening skill stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10 Max out Gourmet Cooking skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 Max out Guitar skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 Max out Handiness skill (Woodworking, Pumpkin Carving) ​stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10 Max out Herbalism skill (The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat) stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_JuiceFizzing 5 Max out Juice Fizzling skill (The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle) stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Knitting 10 Max out Knitting skill (The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 Max out Logic skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5 Max out Media Production skill (The Sims 4 Get Famous) stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 Max out Mischief skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10 Max out Mixology skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 Max out Painting skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10 Max out Parenting skill (The Sims 4 Parenthood) stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5 Max out Pet Training skill (The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10 Max out Photography skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 Max out Piano skill stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 Max out Pipe Organ skill (The Sims 4 Vampires) stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10 Max out Programming skill stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10 Max out Research & Debate (The Sims 4 Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10 Max out Robotics skill (The Sims 4 Discover University) stats.set_skill_level Skill_Hidden_TreadMill 5 Max out Rock Climbing skill (This is a hidden skill) (The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff) stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 Max out Rocket Science skill stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5 Max out Selvadoradian Culture skill (The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure) stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10 Max out Singing skill (The Sims 4 City Living) stats.set_skill_level Hidden_Skating 5 Max out Skating skill (This is a hidden skill) (The Sims 4 Seasons) stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15 Max out Vampire Lore skill (The Sims 4 Vampires) stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10 Max out Vet skill (The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs) stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 Max out Video Gaming skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10 Max out Violin skill stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10 Max out Wellness skill (The Sims 4 Spa Day) stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10 Max out Writing skill stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5 stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5 stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5 Max out Retail Skills (The Sims 4 Get to Work)

Child Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10 Max out Creativity skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10 Max out Mental skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10 Max out Motor skill for kids stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10 Max out Social skill for kids stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Knitting 10 Max out Knitting skill for kids (The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff)

Toddler Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5 Max out Communication skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5 Max out Imagination skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5 Max out Movement skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3 Max out Potty skill for toddlers stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5 Max out Thinking skill for toddlers

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.