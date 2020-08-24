header decal
The Sims

24 Aug 2020

The Sims 4: Max Skill Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

The Sims 4: Max Skill Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Getting bored of levelling up skills in The Sims? These cheats will be your new best friend!

How To Enter Cheats In The Sims 4

Skill Cheats

Child Skill Cheats

Toddler Skill Cheats

We like others can never get enough of The Sims, although maxing out skills can be a bit of a grind. If you want a head start then we've got you covered. Fingers crossed there will be a quicker solution in The Sims 5.

Don't worry you're not cheating in the technical sense, EA is completely supportive of using cheats!

Here are the cheat codes you need to max out skill levels in The Sims 4, which work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How To Enter Cheats In The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

sims 4 Hobbies MAx Skill

HAPPY HOBBYING: Max out your favourite hobbies in The Sims 4!

Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Major_Acting 10Max out  Acting skill (The Sims 4 Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Archaeology 10Max out  Archaeology skill (The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Baking 10Max out  Baking skill (The Sims 4 Get to Work)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Bowling 5Max out  Bowling skill (The Sims 4 Bowling Night Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10Max out  Cooking skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Dancing 5Max out  Dancing skill (The Sims 4 Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_DJ 10Max out  DJ skill (The Sims 4 Get Together)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10Max out  Charisma skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10Max out  Comedy skill
stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Fabrication 10Max out  Fabrication skill (The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10Max out  Fishing skill
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10Max out  Fitness skill
stats.set_skill_level statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging 10Max out  Flower Arranging skill (The Sims 4 Seasons)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10Max out  Gardening skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10Max out  Gourmet Cooking skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10Max out  Guitar skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10Max out  Handiness skill  (Woodworking, Pumpkin Carving)
​stats.set_skill_level Major_Herbalism 10Max out  Herbalism skill (The Sims 4 Outdoor Retreat)
stats.set_skill_level AdultMinor_JuiceFizzing 5Max out  Juice Fizzling skill (The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle)
stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Knitting 10Max out  Knitting skill (The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10Max out  Logic skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_Media 5Max out  Media Production skill (The Sims 4 Get Famous)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10Max out  Mischief skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Bartending 10Max out  Mixology skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10Max out  Painting skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Parenting 10Max out  Parenting skill (The Sims 4 Parenthood)
stats.set_skill_level skill_Dog 5Max out  Pet Training skill (The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Photography 10Max out  Photography skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10Max out  Piano skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10Max out  Pipe Organ skill (The Sims 4 Vampires)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Programming 10Max out  Programming skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_ResearchDebate 10Max out  Research & Debate (The Sims 4 Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Robotics 10Max out  Robotics skill (The Sims 4 Discover University)
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Hidden_TreadMill 5Max out  Rock Climbing skill  (This is a hidden skill) (The Sims 4 Fitness Stuff)
stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10Max out  Rocket Science skill
stats.set_skill_level Minor_LocalCulture 5Max out  Selvadoradian Culture skill (The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Singing 10Max out  Singing skill (The Sims 4 City Living)
stats.set_skill_level Hidden_Skating 5Max out  Skating skill  (This is a hidden skill) (The Sims 4 Seasons)
stats.set_skill_level VampireLore 15Max out  Vampire Lore skill (The Sims 4 Vampires)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Vet 10Max out  Vet skill (The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs)
stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10Max out  Video Gaming skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Violin 10Max out  Violin skill
stats.set_skill_level Major_Wellness 10Max out  Wellness skill (The Sims 4 Spa Day)
stats.set_skill_level Major_Writing 10Max out  Writing skill
stats.set_skill_level retail_workethic 5 stats.set_skill_level retail_maintenance 5 stats.set_skill_level retail_sales 5Max out  Retail Skills (The Sims 4 Get to Work)

Child Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Creativity 10Max out Creativity skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Mental 10Max out Mental skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Motor 10Max out Motor skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Child_Social 10Max out Social skill for kids
stats.set_skill_level AdultMajor_Knitting 10Max out  Knitting skill for kids (The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting Stuff)

Toddler Skill Cheats

stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Communication 5Max out Communication skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Imagination 5Max out Imagination skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Movement 5Max out Movement skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Potty 3Max out Potty skill for toddlers
stats.set_skill_level Skill_Toddler_Thinking 5Max out Thinking skill for toddlers

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

