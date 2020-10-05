BREAKING* The Sims 4 Honors Hispanic Heritage Month in New Update

The Sims 4 is still churning out new content very often, and the newest update will bring in new foods, items, and Create A Sim options to honor Hispanic Heritage Month!

Even better, it'll be entirely free for players with the base game.

Content

We expect this will be a fairly big update despite being free for players who own The Sims 4's base game.

EXPRESSION: The Sims 4 Hispanic Heritage Month Update will include tons of new ways to express yourself and let your Sims do the same!

Unfortunately we don't have any official patch notes on the upcoming The Sims 4 update to show exactly how much is being added.

But we do have a livestream from the development team covering some of the new additions!

Hispanic Heritage Month Update Livestream

Sims 4 content packs usually come with announcement or reveal trailers.

While they're often short and sweet, they're great ways to visualize the changes coming to The Sims 4.

CELEBRATION: You can celebrate Hispanic heritage in-game with tons of new inclusions in the new update coming to The Sims 4

In place of a traditional trailer this time around, the development team for The Sims 4 covered the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month update with a livestream on Twitch.

You can watch the VOD of the stream here!

The stream showed off the upcoming changes in-action, making this free update look more expansive than many DLC packs in The Sims 4.

This extra content is a very welcomed gift for fans.

Release Date

While we don't yet have an official patch notes on the upcoming The Sims 4 update, we know when it will arrive, Tuesday, 6 October.

EA have not given out a time just yet for when the update will go live.