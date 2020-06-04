[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims The Sims 4

The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack – ALL Traits, Aspirations, Milestones & more

There’s a new expansion pack for EA’s life-sim, which includes a load of new life goals for your Sims!

19990314 434875916897661 690659471002802455 n by Gemma Le Conte Jun 4, 2020
SIMS 4 ECO LIFESTYLE TRAITS ASPIRATIONS

There’s a brand new expansion pack for The Sims 4 and it revolves around living an environmentally friendly life.

Keep reading as we outline every trait and aspiration in the brand new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, which releases Friday, 5 June.

Contents hide
1 Traits
1.1 Maker
1.2 Freegan
1.3 Green Fiend
1.4 Recycle Discipline
2 Aspirations
2.1 Eco Innovator
2.1.1 Aspiration Milestones:
2.2 Master Mixer
2.2.1 Aspiration Milestones:

Traits

There are four brand new Traits in the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack.

Maker

These Sims become happy when making things. They become sad when it’s been too long since completing a project on a Fabricator.

sims 4 eco lifestyle candlemaker
INNOVATORS: Sims with this trait love creating new things

Candlemaking Station, Juice Fizzer. or Woodworking Table. They do not receive negative effects from crafting or repair failures.

Freegan

These Sims reject consumerism and prefer to reduce wasteful spending by any means. They enjoy finding re-used or thrown away goods and foods.

sims 4 eco lifestyle waste
WASTE NOT: Sims with this trait hate wasting things

In fact, they have the best luck at finding the highest-quality treasures in Dumpsters!

READ MORE: The Sims 5 – Release date, online multiplayer, new features & more

They may become tense or uncomfortable if they spend too much time earning or spending Simoleons.

Green Fiend

These Sims are happiest when living on a green street and will continuously work towards making their environment more eco-friendly.

Recycle Discipline

These Sims are rabid recyclers that benefit from recycling and rummaging for bits and pieces.

sims 4 eco lifestyle recycler
REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Sims with this trait love recycling

Don’t let them go too long without indulging in their hobby…

Aspirations

There are also two new Aspirations in the latest expansion pack.

Eco Innovator

This Sim wants to build a better, greener community.

Aspiration Milestones:

1) Eco-Economist

  • Have 5 Community Influence points
  • Vote on 1 Neighbourhood Action Plan
sims 4 eco lifestyle custom
ECO INNOVATOR: These Sims wants to build a greener life for their whole neighbourhood

2) Clean City Civilian

  • Sell Power or Water on a utility bill
  • Become a Civil Designer

READ MORE: All the cheats for the Sims 4!

3) Civil Citizen

  • Attempt to convince a Sim to Vote on a Neighbourhood Action Plan
  • Vote on Neighbourhood Action Plans two separate times
  • Reach level 10 of the Civil Designer Career

Master Mixer

This Sim wants to become an expert at Fabrication!

Aspiration Milestones:

1) Jerry Rigger

  • Achieve Level 3 Skill in Fabrication
  • Recycle 5 times

2) The Better Builder

  • Achieve Level 5 Skill in Fabrication
  • Fabricate 5 items
  • Have 5 Dyes
sims 4 eco lifestyle fabricator
MASTER MIXER: Levelling up these Sims in Fabrication will help them achieve their aspirations

READ MORE: How Much Will The Sims 5 Cost? Price, Release Date, Next-Gen, Versions & More

3) Competent Crafter

  • Achieve Level 7 Skill in Fabrication
  • Collect Insects from an Insect Farm 3 times
  • Create 5 candles

4) Master Maker

  • Achieve Level 10 Skill in Fabrication
  • Make 20 Candles
  • Complete 5 gigs as a Freelance Crafter

For a full breakdown and review of the new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack, head here!

19990314 434875916897661 690659471002802455 n

Written by Gemma Le Conte

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon