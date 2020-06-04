The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack – ALL Traits, Aspirations, Milestones & more

There’s a new expansion pack for EA’s life-sim, which includes a load of new life goals for your Sims!

There’s a brand new expansion pack for The Sims 4 and it revolves around living an environmentally friendly life.

Keep reading as we outline every trait and aspiration in the brand new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, which releases Friday, 5 June.

Traits

There are four brand new Traits in the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack.

Maker

These Sims become happy when making things. They become sad when it’s been too long since completing a project on a Fabricator.

INNOVATORS: Sims with this trait love creating new things

Candlemaking Station, Juice Fizzer. or Woodworking Table. They do not receive negative effects from crafting or repair failures.

Freegan

These Sims reject consumerism and prefer to reduce wasteful spending by any means. They enjoy finding re-used or thrown away goods and foods.

WASTE NOT: Sims with this trait hate wasting things

In fact, they have the best luck at finding the highest-quality treasures in Dumpsters!

They may become tense or uncomfortable if they spend too much time earning or spending Simoleons.

Green Fiend

These Sims are happiest when living on a green street and will continuously work towards making their environment more eco-friendly.

Recycle Discipline

These Sims are rabid recyclers that benefit from recycling and rummaging for bits and pieces.

REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE: Sims with this trait love recycling

Don’t let them go too long without indulging in their hobby…

Aspirations

There are also two new Aspirations in the latest expansion pack.

Eco Innovator

This Sim wants to build a better, greener community.

Aspiration Milestones:

1) Eco-Economist

Have 5 Community Influence points

Vote on 1 Neighbourhood Action Plan

ECO INNOVATOR: These Sims wants to build a greener life for their whole neighbourhood

2) Clean City Civilian

Sell Power or Water on a utility bill

Become a Civil Designer

3) Civil Citizen

Attempt to convince a Sim to Vote on a Neighbourhood Action Plan

Vote on Neighbourhood Action Plans two separate times

Reach level 10 of the Civil Designer Career

Master Mixer

This Sim wants to become an expert at Fabrication!

Aspiration Milestones:

1) Jerry Rigger

Achieve Level 3 Skill in Fabrication

Recycle 5 times

2) The Better Builder

Achieve Level 5 Skill in Fabrication

Fabricate 5 items

Have 5 Dyes

MASTER MIXER: Levelling up these Sims in Fabrication will help them achieve their aspirations

3) Competent Crafter

Achieve Level 7 Skill in Fabrication

Collect Insects from an Insect Farm 3 times

Create 5 candles

4) Master Maker

Achieve Level 10 Skill in Fabrication

Make 20 Candles

Complete 5 gigs as a Freelance Crafter

For a full breakdown and review of the new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack, head here!