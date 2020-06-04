The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack – ALL Traits, Aspirations, Milestones & more
There’s a new expansion pack for EA’s life-sim, which includes a load of new life goals for your Sims!
There’s a brand new expansion pack for The Sims 4 and it revolves around living an environmentally friendly life.
Keep reading as we outline every trait and aspiration in the brand new Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle, which releases Friday, 5 June.
Traits
There are four brand new Traits in the Eco Lifestyle expansion pack.
Maker
These Sims become happy when making things. They become sad when it’s been too long since completing a project on a Fabricator.
Candlemaking Station, Juice Fizzer. or Woodworking Table. They do not receive negative effects from crafting or repair failures.
Freegan
These Sims reject consumerism and prefer to reduce wasteful spending by any means. They enjoy finding re-used or thrown away goods and foods.
In fact, they have the best luck at finding the highest-quality treasures in Dumpsters!
READ MORE: The Sims 5 – Release date, online multiplayer, new features & more
They may become tense or uncomfortable if they spend too much time earning or spending Simoleons.
Green Fiend
These Sims are happiest when living on a green street and will continuously work towards making their environment more eco-friendly.
Recycle Discipline
These Sims are rabid recyclers that benefit from recycling and rummaging for bits and pieces.
Don’t let them go too long without indulging in their hobby…
Aspirations
There are also two new Aspirations in the latest expansion pack.
Eco Innovator
This Sim wants to build a better, greener community.
Aspiration Milestones:
1) Eco-Economist
- Have 5 Community Influence points
- Vote on 1 Neighbourhood Action Plan
2) Clean City Civilian
- Sell Power or Water on a utility bill
- Become a Civil Designer
READ MORE: All the cheats for the Sims 4!
3) Civil Citizen
- Attempt to convince a Sim to Vote on a Neighbourhood Action Plan
- Vote on Neighbourhood Action Plans two separate times
- Reach level 10 of the Civil Designer Career
Master Mixer
This Sim wants to become an expert at Fabrication!
Aspiration Milestones:
1) Jerry Rigger
- Achieve Level 3 Skill in Fabrication
- Recycle 5 times
2) The Better Builder
- Achieve Level 5 Skill in Fabrication
- Fabricate 5 items
- Have 5 Dyes
READ MORE: How Much Will The Sims 5 Cost? Price, Release Date, Next-Gen, Versions & More
3) Competent Crafter
- Achieve Level 7 Skill in Fabrication
- Collect Insects from an Insect Farm 3 times
- Create 5 candles
4) Master Maker
- Achieve Level 10 Skill in Fabrication
- Make 20 Candles
- Complete 5 gigs as a Freelance Crafter
For a full breakdown and review of the new Eco Lifestyle expansion pack, head here!