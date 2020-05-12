The Sims 4: Discover University Guide - Where to live, Degrees, Graduation & Extra-curricular Activities

One of the most recent, and arguably one of the best expansion packs to be released for The Sims 4 is Discover University, as it allowed fans to finally send their Sims to University.

Here is a guide on how to get the most out of the Discover University expansion pack.

Living on or off campus

A fantastic feature offered in the game is the ability to live on or off campus.

Both of these options come with their own lists of pros and cons depending on how you want your Sims' life to pan out.

CHOOSE YOUR LIFE: Will you live on or off campus?

One pro to staying at home is that it doesn't disrupt the family life you have already created and you can continue interacting with the Sims in the family you are used to.

However, a downside to this is that your Sim won't experience meeting as many Sims as they would living in the dorms and you will also miss out on the features that let you customise your uni room.

Degrees and Graduation requirements

The whole point of University is earning a degree...right?

The Expansion Pack allows you to choose between thirteen different majors, ranging from the classics such as Biology and History to the downright wacky, such as Villainy.

GRADUATE IN STYLE: Your reward for doing well throughout your classes

The degrees that are available and where they can be studied are listed in the table below:

Art History Britechester Biology Foxbury Communications Britechester Computer Science Foxbury Culinary Arts Britechester Drama Britechester Economics Foxbury Fine Arts Britechester History Britechester Language and Literature Britechester Physics Foxbury Psychology Foxbury Villainy Foxbury

When it comes to the Graduation requirements, you must have at least twelve course credits.

You can get these by studying four course credits a term.

One term is a week within the game, so it won't take too long to achieve your degree.

Your Sim also has the options to take elective classes, but these do not count towards the degree and instead boost your chosen skill level.

Extracurricular Activities

The most fun and memorable part of University life is often what you do outside of classes, and it is no different in The Sims 4.

In the game, you have the option to take part in different organisations on campus which offer extracurricular activities, including Sports, Robotics, Art and Debating clubs.

BUILD ROBOTS: One of the many new skills you can learn alongside your studies

It is well worth learning one of these skills alongside classes, especially Robotics, as it is massively useful for the rest of your Sim's life.

For example, with robotics, your Sim will learn how to service and repair robots, which could turn out to be a useful money-making opportunity in the future.

