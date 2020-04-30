The Sims 4 Best Houses: The 7 best houses ever created, where to download them & more

There are some highly creative architectual masterpieces out there, alongisde the downright wacky.

You don’t need a degree in Architecture to create a truly stunning mansion on The Sims 4 – all you need is a great vision and a lot of patience.

Thankfully, if you don’t have the sort of time to built an architectural masterpiece then there are tons of houses already created.

The internet is full of creative fan designs that are either available for download or have tutorials for them.

Keep reading for the seven best house designs on The Sims 4.

The Simpsons House

CARTOON DELIGHT: This replica of the Simpsons house is bound to please fans of the series

This beautiful little house straight out of Evergreen Terrace is bound to please any fans of the Simpsons series, and it’s as close as you can get to a replica of the iconic house in the Sims 4.

This house created by a user called Lainchen can be downloaded here for you to explore and re-create the hilarious antics from the show in Sim form.

Underwater House

MAKE A SPLASH: This stunning house really makes an impact.

Many underwater houses have been created on The Sims 4 by talented builders, but none are as impressive and eye-catching as this luxury underwater home created by ThomasTV.

It may be time-consuming to build, but the spectacular pay-off is well worth it.

Underground House

DEEPER UNDERGROUND: This house may not look much from the outside but it has secrets within

As well as underwater houses, many underground houses have also been created on The Sims, ranging from the terrifying to the upmost beautiful – when it comes to this house, the latter definitely applies.

This unique and space-saving house built by SophSims is an impressive example of the potential that building an underground house can bring and how to maximise your space on the lot.

Quirky House

SMALL YET QUIRKY: This house may be small but it has a lot of character

As the title suggests, this house personifies quirkiness to its core – its bright colours and decorations make it a real artistic vision.

This fabulous house is the product of James Turner and is one of many epic Sims 4 house creations he has made on his channel to get inspiration from.

Parasite House

OSCAR WINNING: This replica of the Parasite house is definitely Oscar material.

The gorgeous house from the Oscar-winning Korean movie Parasite is a real beauty.

It’s exquisitely designed, huge and has lots of natural light, so it was only a matter of time before some took inspiration from it to design a Sims house.

This impressive house was created by simkoongarchitect, a Korean architect who builds incredible creations in The Sims 4.

6. Gold in Town House

GLORIOUS GOLD: A house only Motherlode could afford.

Just a quick glance at this house explains why it belongs on this list – it’s true to its name in that its draped in gold from head to toe and the colourful flowers make it a truly lovely house to gaze upon.

The good news about this house is that it is available to download from here, allowing you to give your Sims the lives they’ve always dreamed of.

7. Hogwarts

MISCHIEF MANAGED: What better place to explore than Hogwarts?

Many Harry Potter fans have always dreamt of being able to walk along the halls of Hogwarts, well now you can in The Sims 4.

This is a truly amazing Sims building creation, the time it must have taken to create this masterpiece is staggering and you can’t help but admire the workmanship.

This magical creation by jamspanumas can be downloaded here.

