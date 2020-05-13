It’s been six years since the last Sims game was released, so when’s the new instalment arriving?

It’s been almost six years since The Sims 4 was released, so it’s fair to say that Sims fans are desperate for a new instalment.

We know The Sims 5 is in the pipeline, but will it arrive in 2020?

Will The Sims 5 arrive in 2020?

Short answer – no.

However, the game is rumoured for an early 2021 release, so there isn’t too long to wait.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator

Therefore, it shouldn’t be too long until an official announcement – with EA Play set to take place in June, could we get a first glimpse of The Sims 5?

The Sims 5 Trailer

As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

Improved Graphics and New Features

One aspect that stands out in the fanmade trailers above is the incredible graphics.

This is accurate as we know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS: Online gameplay is coming to The Sims 5!

But perhaps the most exciting new feature of all is the new online features, which EA has confirmed.

