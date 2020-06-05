The Sims 5: Will there be an Open-World? Neighbourhood, Mods, Change Appearance & More

As we approach EA Play, we’ve started to think on what new features could come to the game.

The Sims 5 is going to have to be quite the game if it is going to live up to the reputation of The Sims 4.

We’ve had the real-life sim for the best part of the decade, but with time, all good things must draw to an end.

The Sims 4 does not come free of its criticism; the lack of an open-world feature being the biggest drawback.

We’re here to address the question of whether The Sims 5 will feature an open-world or not, ahead of any news we get at EA Play.

Will an Open-World return?

Well, in short, it really ought to.

AN OPPORTUNITY TO IMPROVE: The best thing about The Sims 5 is that it can address the shortcomings of previous entries in the series

One of the best things about life in The Sims 4‘s predecessors is that it felt like your household was part of a much bigger neighbourhood.

You could just nip over to your neighbour’s house without seeing a loading screen, borrow a cup of sugar or just saying “hey” by walking over.

You could even head to the shops or just go out to discover weird things – the point is, it all flowed together and felt like an interactive environment.

For some reason, The Sims 4 ditched all of that, so this really needs to be addressed for The Sims 5.

If the upcoming project is to exceed expectations, it really needs to blend the open-world elements of The Sims 3 with the variety of landscapes in The Sims 4.

Will there be Mods?

At the heart of The Sims exists a thriving modding community.

BON APPETIT: This is one of the weirder ones we’ve come across as of late

But modding has always been a huge part of the franchise’s allure, with EA actively encouraging it in all previous editions.

It is perfectly safe to download mods, since the mods coming from approved creators will never contain malware or viruses in the downloads.

However, with no recent update on the status of The Sims 5 or the key features it will boast, we can not confirm that mods will play a role in the real-life sim.

Check out some of the best creations at ModTheSims, which hosts a load of free mods for you to download for The Sims 4.

MorphMaker, by CmarNYC, lets you sculpt and shape every inch of your sim to exactly the way you want!

