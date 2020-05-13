The Sims 5 Trailer: EA Play Reveal, Online features, Next-Gen, Plot info & more

Take a look at how good the next instalment of EA’s popular life-sim is set to be upon its release.

The gaming community loved The Sims 4 for its amazing graphics, improved customisation options and a ton of expansion packs!

It’s fair to say The Sims 5 has big boots to fill, but luckily it looks like the new game could be just as great as the last.

The Sims 5 Trailer

Unfortunately, there is no talk of a release date any time soon, so it’s very unlikely we will be seeing The Sims 5 released this year.

Therefore, as you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

Improved Graphics and New Features

One aspect that stands out in the fanmade trailers above is the incredible graphics.

This is accurate as we know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

But perhaps the most exciting new feature of all is the new online features, which EA has confirmed.

Online Features

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years is going to be finally available on The Sims 5.

You will now be able to visit your friends’ creations for the very first time and hang out together in a similar way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS: The new online features could really enhance the gameplay.

It could also mean that you can visit other players’ creations and meet new people which will add an interesting dynamic to the game and could also lead to some sabotage similarly to Minecraft if EA allows for it.

Plot details

As anyone familiar with The Sims franchise already knows, The Sims is a life simulator that allows you to play God and control your characters’ lives.

NEW GENERATION: A modern update to the long-running franchise.

EA has hinted that the new instalment is made with a new generation in mind. What this means though, remains mainly a mystery.

Will this mean increased social media integration into The Sims? Vegan diet options perhaps? Only time will tell with this one.

EA Play Reveal?

It’s no secret that any physical gaming events and expos have been cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but EA has found a solution.

VIRTUAL REVEAL: Could EA Play include a Sims 5 reveal?

Taking place on 11 June, the digital version of EA Play may well feature a brand new Sims 5 Trailer – we’ll update this page as soon as any new trailer arrives.

Will The Sims 5 be on Next-Gen?

With the PS5 and new Xbox arriving in late 2020, you’d expect EA will be building a game that utilises the enhancements of next-gen.

However, EA has often stuck to the formula of releasing a new Sims game as a PC exclusive for the first few years.

NEW GAME, NEW CONSOLE: With next-gen on the way, could EA bring The Sims 5 to consoles early?

Therefore, if we are to see The Sims 5 arrive to next-gen consoles, it may well be a few years down the line.

However, this isn’t definite and with both the PS5 and Xbox 2020 set to break new boundaries in the gaming world, EA may well adopt a different strategy that encompasses the new consoles.

Head here to find out how next-gen consoles might improve The Sims 5.