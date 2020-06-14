The Sims 5 Trailer: Is it real?Is it delayed? Release date, Development Update, EA Play & More

While so little has been confirmed about the upcoming Sims game, there are some things we do know.

Anticipation for The Sims 5 is tangibly growing – especially since it’s been over 6 years since we’ve seen a new title release for the epic series.

However, it’s looking increasingly unlikely that we will hear anything new about the game at EA Play in June.

For that reason, we’re here to address the rumours and spread out the information, so continue reading below.

We haven’t heard much about the development progress of The Sims 5 since the trailer came out, but EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson made some comments back in February 2020.

CRUSHING: Without an official release date, all of the claims being made have no substance!

In CNN’s interview with Wilson, he explained that:

“As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition… will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come.”

READ MORE: Three features we NEED to see in The Sims 5

What this hard-to-digest quote actually tells us is that The Sims 5 is being developed to facilitate technologies that are sure to have a big place in the future of gaming.

Continue below for everything we could find on a release date.

At this point, it’s pretty clear what the answer is.

DRUMROLL PLEASE: EA Play is the closest thing we could get to an update on the upcoming life-sim

The digital version of EA Play has been delayed to 18 June, but unfortunately, there has been an announcement specifying that we won’t hear anything about The Sims 5!

IT’S BAD NEWS: EA Play looked like one of the most significant opportunities for a Sims update in coming months.

The Sims official Twitter confirmed that EA Play will not feature any information about ‘any new products’.

READ MORE: Is EA working on The Sims 5?

However, we will be back with an update when we receive new information!

Features we want to see

It is said that the upcoming simulator will combine elements of social interaction from The Sims Online with the more traditional virtual dollhouse elements from its predecessors.

FINE DINING: One of the most luxurious businesses to own in The Sims 4 is a restaurant

With more business options, online multiplayer and a massive open-world, The Sims 5 could see long-term success, so head over to the article for more details!