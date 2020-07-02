The Sims 5 Reddit: Wishlist, Open-World, Online Multiplayer, Customization, Genetics, Exploration & More

The long-term success of the Sims 5 lies in what old features will return, and which new features will arrive.

For almost seven years, the Sims community has waited patiently for a simulator that incorporates all of their favourite elements into the game.

Well, we’re not that far off anymore!

If the upcoming project is to exceed expectations, it really needs to blend the open-world elements of The Sims 3 with the variety of landscapes in The Sims 4.

But do the Sims community on Reddit feel the same way? Find out what they have to say below.

Reddit

Due to the overwhelming size of the Sims community, it is virtually impossible for all players to have their voices heard by the developers.

SUGGESTIONS: All are welcome, but not all will go down well…

However, Reddit forums are the most effective platform for new ideas to gain support and momentum from a community.

Below are some of the most upvoted posts from recent weeks, discussing features that should return and incredible new ideas for elevated levels of exploration.

Open-World

We get where the author is coming from on this one.

One of the best things about life in The Sims 4 is that it felt like your household was part of a much bigger world.

It all flowed together and felt like an interactive environment, but for some reason, The Sims 4 ditched all of that.

Improvements to Genetic System

This particular user seemed to be quite disturbed by the lack of inhereted characteristics between generations of sims.

And they have a point, since it really takes away from the realism of the simulator.

Exploration

Now, this user had A LOT of ideas, so we really couldn’t fit them all conveniently into the image.

In short, the author asks for features similar to the posts above, except from the perspective of an explorer.

They were clearly big fans of all of the crazy features that The Sims 3 implemented into the gameplay, since they ask for ‘horse races’, ‘more career options’ and ‘better clothing options’ to return.

For the full list of requests, head on over to the post on the Sims subreddit.

