The Sims 5: Is EA working on it? Development Update, Release Date, EA Play & More

Little has been revealed about the game so far, but we could be getting a meaningful update very soon!

The Sims 5 has high standards to live up to, considering how adored The Sims 4 has been for the best part of a decade!

We’re expecting insane graphics, greatly-improved customisation options and a ton of expansion packs, and we could get some news on this at the upcoming EA Play stream.

There has been no major announcement made on the development progress of The Sims 5, but EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson has made some comments in recent months.

In CNN’s interview with Wilson, he explained that:

“As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition… will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come.”

What this hard-to-digest quote actually tells us is that The Sims 5 is being developed to facilitate technologies that are sure to have a big place in the future of gaming.

Putting it lightly, there’s not a chance that we will see The Sims 5 launch in 2020.

VIRTUAL EVENT: The EA Play stream will go live on 11 June, and there could be some form of Sims-related news!

However, the game has been rumoured for an early 2021 release, suggesting that the project could be in the early stages of production.

EA front-man Wilson has further explained that The Sims 5 is for a ‘new generation’ of gamers.

It is said that the upcoming simulator will combine elements of social interaction from The Sims Online with the more traditional virtual dollhouse elements.

It shouldn’t be too long until we get more of a meaningful update from EA, but the upcoming EA Play would provide the perfect opportunity to reveal some new details.

Just put us out of our misery already!

