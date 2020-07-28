The Sims 5 Expansion Packs: Likely DLC, Development Update, Release date, Sims 4 & More

While we have no idea what could actually turn up upon release, there are a few that are likely to pop up!

Over the years, The Sims games have seen a number of different expansions, many with recurring themes.

With that in mind, there is a list of the most likely expansion packs that we are going to receive with the Sims 5.

The only problem is… we don’t know when it will arrive!

Expansion Packs

For years now, Simmers have been asking for more fun and engaging activities to do in expansions.

IN THE DARK: We haven’t heard anything in recent months on the upcoming sim…

Well, based on how well certain expansions have done in the past in comparison to others, we can assume that some of the successful ones will make it in some form!

READ MORE: Sims 5 Wishlist

Based on their popularity, the list of expansions most likely to be in the upcoming instalment is:

Pets

Seasons

Cities & Apartments

University

Dynamic Careers

Businesses & Restaurants

Celebrities

Vacations & Tropical Islands

Magic & Supernatural

Hobbies & Clubs

Of course there will be hordes of brand new expansions once the game releases, but we have no idea when this will be!

However, if you’re looking for the best ranked DLC for The Sims 4, you’re also in luck!

Best Sims 4 Expansion Packs

There are now nine expansion packs on the market, after the release of the most recent Eco Lifestyle DLC, but which one is the best?

MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL: Here we have ranked the Sims 4’s biggest expansions

EA has continued to add flair and excitement to The Sims 4 in the form of expansion packs, so here’s our verdict on the matter:

Discover University Eco Lifestyle Cats and Dogs Get to Work Get Together Island Living Get Famous City Living Seasons

In the Sims 4 Expansion Packs article, we also deliver our rating on each expansion pack, after listing out all of the pros and cons.

READ MORE: Best Rated Sims 4 Expansion Packs

You really ought to check it out!

There has been no major announcement made on the development progress of The Sims 5, but EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson has made some comments in recent months.

CRUSHING: Without an official release date, all claims have no real backing

In CNN’s interview with Wilson, he explained that:

“As Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world, you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation, that this notion of social interaction and competition… will start to become part of the ongoing The Sims experience in the years to come.”

What this hard-to-digest quote actually tells us is that The Sims 5 is being developed to facilitate technologies that are sure to have a big place in the future of gaming

READ MORE: Is EA working on The Sims 5?