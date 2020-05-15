The Sims 5 Download: Origin, PS4, Xbox One, Next-Gen, Release Date & more
Gamers will be eager to get their hands on the new life-sim game as quickly as possible, so here’s how.
The Sims 4 set a new standard for the franchise, with better graphics and customisation options than ever.
With The Sims 5 in the pipeline, fans will be eager to get their hands on the new game – but will you be able to download the game?
The Sims 5 Download
With The Sims 5 set for an early 2021 release, you can not download the game yet.
However, once the game is released, PC gamers we’ll likely be able to download the full game through their Origin account.
If The Sims 5 follows the same formula as previous editions then PS4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait a little longer as a console edition would not arrive for a few years yet.
Demo Download
There has been no news of a demo for The Sims 5 as of yet, however, this will be the first version of the game that players will be able to download.
It is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.
Of course, this demo would be completely free! We’ll be sure to update this page with any download instructions as soon as a demo is live.
Next-Gen Download
2020 is a huge year for gaming as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be launched.
Evidently, this is completely new ground so we’re unable to predict when or how you’ll be able to download The Sims 5 on the brand new consoles.
However, the arrival of next-gen consoles may well mean that EA opts to bring the new Sims game to consoles earlier than usual.
This could mean that both next-gen and current-gen console owners may well be able to download The Sims 5 earlier than we expect!
