The Sims The Sims 5

The Sims 5 Download: Origin, PS4, Xbox One, Next-Gen, Release Date & more

Gamers will be eager to get their hands on the new life-sim game as quickly as possible, so here’s how.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 15, 2020
the sims 5 download buy deal

The Sims 4 set a new standard for the franchise, with better graphics and customisation options than ever.

With The Sims 5 in the pipeline, fans will be eager to get their hands on the new game – but will you be able to download the game?

The Sims 5 Download

With The Sims 5 set for an early 2021 release, you can not download the game yet.

thesims5 1
THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator

However, once the game is released, PC gamers we’ll likely be able to download the full game through their Origin account.

READ MORE: The Sims 5 will have online multiplayer!

If The Sims 5 follows the same formula as previous editions then PS4 and Xbox One owners will have to wait a little longer as a console edition would not arrive for a few years yet.

Demo Download

There has been no news of a demo for The Sims 5 as of yet, however, this will be the first version of the game that players will be able to download.

sims5gen
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: The Sims 5 will likely have a free demo

It is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.

Of course, this demo would be completely free! We’ll be sure to update this page with any download instructions as soon as a demo is live.

Head here to read more about The Sims 5 demo.

Next-Gen Download

2020 is a huge year for gaming as both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be launched.

READ MORE: The Sims 5 – Release date, online multiplayer, plot details & more

Evidently, this is completely new ground so we’re unable to predict when or how you’ll be able to download The Sims 5 on the brand new consoles.

The Sims 5 Xbox Series X
GENERATIONAL: Next-gen could revolutionise The Sims franchise

However, the arrival of next-gen consoles may well mean that EA opts to bring the new Sims game to consoles earlier than usual.

This could mean that both next-gen and current-gen console owners may well be able to download The Sims 5 earlier than we expect!

To read more about how next-gen consoles could influence The Sims 5, head here.

