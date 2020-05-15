The Sims 5 Demo: Release date, PC, PS4, Xbox One, Next-Gen, Origin, Beta & more

EA are working on a new instalment of their life-sim, so here’s how to get your first taste of the game.

It’s been a six-year wait for Sims fans, but finally, The Sims 5 is in development.

A demo gives gamers a taste of what to expect, so when can we expect one for the new Sims game?

The Sims 5 Demo

With The Sims 5 set for an early 2021 release, there’s yet to be an official announcement for the game.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

Therefore, as you’d expect, there has been no news on a demo yet.

However, it is likely that PC gamers will be able to play an early version of the game before release, using the Origin’s Beta Programme – you can sign up to the programme here.

Console Demo

The Sims has stuck to the formula of releasing their games on consoles a few years after the initial PC release.

Therefore, any PS4, Xbox One or next-gen demo is likely a way off and will feature a complete product rather than a beta version.

Origin Game Time

Less of a demo and more of a trial, The Sims 4 featured on Origin Game Time after its full release.

Origin Game Time gives players a free 48 hour trial of the full game before they decide if they want to buy the full game or not.

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY: The Sims 5 could feature on Origin Game Time

The service allows gamers to create a new save, just as you would on the full game, which you can transfer over to your permanent version if you opt to purchase it.

You’d expect The Sims 5 to follow a similar try before you buy structure, so you may want to bear that in mind before taking the plunge.

