The Sims 4: How To Propose – Get Engaged, Elope, Have a Wedding & More

Getting married is a HUGE part of Sims life, but did you know there are numerous ways to tie the knot?

Getting hitched is a common aspiration for a Sim that could lead them down the path to complete fulfilment in life…potentially.

In typical Sims fashion, you can have a grand wedding – or you can just skip the whole process and elope with your loved one.

Either way, you’ll need to have proposed to your partner, so that what we’re going to show you how to do that in The Sims 4.

How To Propose

In order to get married in The Sims 4, you’ll need to be engaged.

HARD WORK PAYS OFF: You’ll have to grind for the opportunity to propose to your partner!

To get your Sims’ relationship to a level where this can be accomplished, you must build up 40% ‘friendship’ and ‘romance’ between the two.

First, they must be in a relationship, but when you get to this level, the ‘propose’ option will appear in the romance menu.

It’s best to pop the question when both Sims are in a good mood, and with a little more ‘romance’ built up for good measure; – roughly 60%.

The proposal is usually accepted, but you don’t want to take the chance of rejection as your Sim could become mortified.

A very high level of embarrassment can also cause death, so should your Sim get upset, run for a bed and select ‘hide from the world’ until it’s over.

Once the Sims are engaged, you can choose to elope or have a traditional wedding.

How To Elope

Your Sim could be a lone wolf and might not have many friends, so in this situation, eloping is a viable option.

SKIP THE CEREMONY: This is a great option for Sims wanting to marry in a hurry

To wed your Sims a little faster and skip the wedding, you can select ‘elope’ from the romance menu.

They will immediately become husband and wife, skipping the entire process for you.

