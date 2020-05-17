[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims 4

The Sims 4: How to Cheat – Make Money, Move Out, All Cheat Codes & More

Whether you want to transform your neighbourhood or just make some quick cash, we’ve got your back.

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims May 17, 2020
the sims 4 how to cheat

The Sims 4 is one of the latest additions to a series that has defined millions of gamers’ formative years, and it’s still churning out new projects as we speak!

Hours Melt away as players get lost in the intricacies of the game, and with brand new mods and cheats constantly popping up, it’s not hard to understand why.

Now, to be clear, we’re not showing you how to cheat in your relationship or move out of your house.

No, we’re here to show you how to enter cheat codes in The Sims 4 and spruce up your in-game experience!

Continue below for all the details.

How to Cheat

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing ‘Ctrl + Shift + C’ on your PC.

sims 4 make money
STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM: You can either use cheats or make money legitimately in the game – the choice is yours

This will bring up the ‘cheat dialogue box’ where you can enter cheats, before pressing ‘Enter’ to activate it.

READ MORE: How to Build a House in The Sims 4

Some of the most effective money cheats in the game include:

Cheat CodeResult
kachingGet 1,000 Simoleons
rosebudGet 1,000 Simoleons
motherlodeGet 50,000 Simoleons
Money {number}Change funds from household to the exact number
FreeRealEstate {on/off}All lots are free when you enter this cheat when in the neighbourhood

Enter your code in the ‘cheat dialogue box’ and it will be activated!

Make Money Without Cheats

For years now, The Sims 4 community has thrived off of cool mods and cheats – and weirdly enough, the developers actively encourage it!

sims 4 business make money
BILL PLEASE: Players can choose from a wide range of businesses to get involved with

However, there are various ways to make money in the game without relying on any cheats.

Head over to our ‘How to Make Money‘ article for more details.

How to Move Out

Once you’re settled into your neighbourhood and household, you might decide that you want a change of scenery.

move out sims 4
ADIOS: Escape your old neighbourhood for somewhere vibrant and new!

Moving an entire household in The Sims 4 is fairly easy, but moving just a single Sim can be a confusing process.

We’ve got your back though, so head over to our ‘Move Out Guide‘ for The Sims 4.

