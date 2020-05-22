The Sims 4: How to Change Appearance – Edit Sim, Mods, MorphMaker, & More

If you’ve ever wanted full control over your character’s appearance, this is the article for you.

In The Sims 4, players are required to play God and take control of their own little world – it really is a great way to melt away the hours of lockdown.

However, in order to change the appearance fo your sim, you’ll need to find the right mods to facilitate the process.

We need to be clear that it is perfectly safe to download mods.

Approved creators will never stick malware or viruses into their downloads. since they share a genuine passion for The Sims franchise.

Continue reading for the best mods that allow you to edit your sim’s appearance.

Mods

At the heart of The Sims 4 exists a thriving modding community.

These modders are known for their creativity and wild additions to the game.

Some of the best creations can be found at ModTheSims, but we’ve found a few that will help you to change the appearance of your sim!

How To Change Appearance

You’ll need to find the cas.fulleditmode mod in order to change the physical appearance of your character in The Sims 4.

Once you’ve typed it into the cheat box and activated it, you’ll need to press ‘X’ and ‘Circle’ simultaneously while on the sim you wish to physically change.

The ‘Modify in CAS’ option will then pop up – choosing this option will enable you to change their physical appearance however you want.

For other mods that provide a greater level of customization on your sim’s appearance, continue reading below.

Other Mods to Change Appearance

The level of detail that goes into mods in The Sims 4 is extraordinary.

However, there is one particular mod that enables you to sculpt your sim from scratch!

MorphMaker

MorphMaker, by CmarNYC, lets you sculpt and shape every inch of your sim to exactly the way you want.

Use this mod to change the appearance of normal sims, as well as vampires, aliens, and even pets!

