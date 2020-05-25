The Sims 4: How to Adopt Pets – Cats, Dogs, Price, Guide, Mods & More

For those of you that enjoy having a furry friend, we’ve created a guide to take you through the process.

The Sims 4 requires its players to take on the role of God by taking control of their own little world – and it is a truly enjoyable way to melt away the hours of your weekend.

However, without a companion, those endless hours in the game can feel pretty isolating.

While there are some insane mods out there that allow you to quite literally create a pet from scratch, it is actually very simple to find one and bring it to your household.

Continue reading below to find out how to adopt a pet and combat those lockdown blues!

A Man’s Best Friend

Gone are the days where you could visit pet shops – in The Sims 4, you’re going to need to adopt a pet if you want it to join your household.

CONVENIENCE: In order to adopt a pet, click on your sim’s phone or computer

On the computer, hit ‘Household’ and go to ‘Adopt’, and there, you will get the option to get either a cat or dog.

If you’re using the phone, click the household icon and select ‘Hire a Service’.

READ MORE: Make Money the Fast Way in The Sims 4

When your sim finishes calling, select either ‘Adopt Cat’ or ‘Adopt Dog’.

There are plenty of options to choose from, and every day more are added.

Now for the exciting bit…

Once you select the breed and the age of your pet, an adoption agent will come to your house with the animal, and you can interact with them during this time to see if they’re a good fit for you.

If you’re ready to seal the deal, click the “Adopt” option and pay 200 simoleons for a new furry friend.

Change Your Appearance with these Mods

MorphMaker, by CmarNYC, lets you sculpt and shape every inch of your sim to exactly the way you want.

GOD COMPLEX: Ever wanted to create a sim completely from scratch? Here’s your chance

Use this mod to change the entire appearance of your sim.

However, there’s a second mod called ‘cas.fulleditmode‘, which enables you to change the physical appearance of your character.

OPTIONS: There are plenty of insane mods out there to try!

Once you’ve entered the cheat, the ‘Modify in CAS’ option will then pop up – choosing this option will enable you to change their physical appearance however you want.

READ MORE: Best Mods in The Sims 4

Head over to our ‘Best Mods‘ article for more insane options, as well as our installation guide.