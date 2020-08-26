The Sims 4 Gamescom: New Game Pack Reveal, What to Expect, What it means for The Sims 5 & more

EA has announced that they’ve got a major reveal for the opening night of Gamescom, but what’s in store?

The Sims community might have hoped for news on The Sims 5 at Gamescom, but it looks like EA will be revealing a brand new Game Pack for their current title instead!

Keep readng to find out more about the new Game Pack for The Sims 4.

New Sims 4 Game Pack to be revealed at Gamescom

With Gamescom kicking off tomorrow, the official Twitter for The Sims has revealed that they have some big news on the way!

GAME ON: A new Sims 4 Game Pack will be revealed at Gamescom!

That’s right, a brand new Game Pack is on its way to The Sims 4! It might not be The Sims 5 news that many were hoping for, but any Sims news is better than no news, right?

What to Expect

Well, the tweet doesn’t give too much away, but it does feature one Sims character.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? Could the new Game Pack revolve around showmanship?

The Sim in question looks to be some sort of presenter / performer.

Some fans are speculating that it may be a magician or musician, hinting towards the theme of the new Game Pack.

However, the Sims presenter may just be in reference to the live reveal at Gamescom, rather than an actual clue towards the new DLC.

We’ll update this page with all the new Sims info from Gamescom once it drops.

What does this mean for The Sims 5?

Well, unfortunately this annuncement doesn’t bode well for a Sims 5 reveal.

Many had hoped that we’d hear information about the new title at Gamescom, but it looks like we might be waiting a little longer.

But you never know, EA may have a surprise up their sleeve…

