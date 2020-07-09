[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Free Play for Xbox One: Release Date, Promotion, Features, New Games & More

Free Play Days is back again, and this time Xbox Live Gold members will have access to the latest Sims game!

Julian-Sims by Julian Sims Jul 9, 2020
sims 4 free play xbox one

We are eagerly anticipating for a statement on the progress of The Sims 5, having heard very little about the game since it’s announcement.

But in a ploy to distract us from our woes, Microsoft is providing us with some insane Sims 4 deals and discounts on expansion packs!

For more news on the Free Play Days event and the awesome discounts, continue reading below.

Contents hide
1 Free Play Days
2 Best Expansion Packs

GET ROBUX RIGHT HERE!

Free Play Days

The Sims 4 is now free to play on Xbox One until July 12!

sims 4 free play 1
INSANE OFFERS: We’ve never seen so many Sims 4 discounts in one place!

The promotion ends at 11:59 pm on Sunday, leaving you with enough time to get a taste of the game and see if grabs you.

READ MORE: Reddit community requests for The Sims 5

Just in case this turns out to be the case, there’s a 75% discount on the standard edition that will tempt the weak!

There are also discounts on plenty of the game’s expansions and content packs should you want to go all out, including:

  • Standard Edition – 75% off
  • Deluxe Party Edition – 75% off
  • Dogs & Cats Bundle – 50% off
  • City Living Pack – 50% off
  • Dine Out Pack – 50% off
  • Discover University Pack – 50% off
  • Get Famous Pack – 50% off
  • Get to Work Pack – 50% off
  • Pack Bundle – 50% off
  • Get Together Pack – 50% off
  • Island Living Pack – 50% off
  • Jungle Adventure Pack – 25% off
  • Outdoor Retreat Pack – 25% off
  • Parenthood Pack – 25% off
  • Realm of Magic Pack – 25% off
  • Seasons Pack – 25% off
  • Spa Day Pack – 25% off
  • StrangerVille Pack – 25% off
  • Vampires Pack – 25% off

Best Expansion Packs

Some of our top rated Sims 4 Expansion Packs include:

Discover university expansion the sims 4
INDEPENDENT LIVING: Discover University is currently 50% off!
  • Discover University
  • Eco Lifestyle
  • Cats and Dogs
  • Get to Work
  • Get Together

We have a whole article dedicated to the cream of the crop expansions, and some of them are included in the discounts listed above!

READ MORE: Best Rated Sims 4 Expansion Packs

Julian-Sims

Written by Julian Sims

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon