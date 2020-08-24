[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
The Sims The Sims 4

The Sims 4: Career Promotion Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Can’t get that promotion you’ve been losing sleep over in The Sims? That’s what cheats are for!

by Gemma Le Conte Aug 24, 2020
The Sims 4 Career Cheats

The Sims 5 will be on its way at some point but for now, we’ll have to continue being a god in The Sims 4. Careers in The Sims can be pretty tiresome, especially when you can’t get the promotion you’ve been working towards.

Everyone loves to cheat a little from time to time and EA actually has no issue with doing so.

We’re going to tell you all the cheats you need to go further in your sims’ career, these all work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

Sims 4 Career Promotion Cheats 1
LEARN, EARN, GROW: Get your sim to the top of their career with these cheats!

READ MORE: Sims 4 Cheats: All cheat codes for PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Career Promotion Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote ActivistGet promoted in the Politician career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote ActorGet promoted in the Acting career
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)
careers.promote AstronautGet promoted in the Astronaut career – Space Ranger & Interstellar Smuggler
careers.promote AthleticGet promoted in the Athlete career – Professional Athlete & Bodybuilder
careers.promote BusinessGet promoted in the Business career – Management & Investor
careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesignerGet promoted in the Civil Designer career
(The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle)
careers.promote ConservationistGet promoted in the Conservationist career – Marine Biologist & Environmental Manager
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote CriminalGet promoted in the Criminal career – Boss & Oracle
careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_MakerGet a raise in the Freelance Crafter career
(The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle)
careers.promote careers_adult_CriticGet promoted in the Critic career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote CulinaryGet promoted in the Culinary career – Chef & Mixologist
careers.promote DetectiveGet promoted in the Detective career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote DoctorGet promoted in the Doctor career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote careers_Adult_EducationGet promoted in the Education career
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote careers_Adult_EngineerGet promoted in the Engineering career – Mechanical & Computer Engineer
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote EntertainerGet promoted in the Entertainer career – Musician & Comedian
careers.promote Adult_GardenerGet promoted in the Gardener career – Botanist & Florist
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote careers_Adult_LawGet promoted in the Law career – Judge & Private Attorney
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote MilitaryGet promoted in the Military career – Officer & Covert Operator
(The Sims 4 StrangerVille)
careers.promote PainterGet promoted in the Painter career – Master of the Real & Patron of the Arts
careers.promote adult_active_ScientistGet promoted in the Scientist career
(The Sims 4 Get to Work)
careers.promote SecretAgentGet promoted in the Secret Agent career – Diamond Agent & Villain
careers.promote SocialMediaGet promoted in the Social Media career
(The Sims 4 City Living)
careers.promote InfluencerGet promoted in the Style Influencer career
careers.promote TechGuruGet promoted in the TechGuru career – Esport Gamer & Start-up Entrepreneur
careers.promote adult_WriterGet promoted in the Writer career – Author & Journalist
careers.add_career {careername}Add a career to your Sim
careers.remove_career {careername}Quit Career
Careers.retire {careername}Quit your career and receive a pension every week
Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID}Change career outfit in Create a Sim. Retrieve SimsID with this cheat: Sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname}

 Part Time Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote PartTime_BabysitterGet promoted as Babysitter
careers.promote PartTime_BaristaGet promoted as Barista
careers.promote PartTime_DiverGet promoted as Diver
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-SportsGet “promoted” as volunteer in E-Sports
(The Sims 4 Discover University)
careers.promote PartTime_FastFoodGet promoted as Fast Food Employee
careers.promote PartTime_FishermanGet promoted as Fisherman
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote PartTime_LifeguardGet promoted as Lifeguard
(The Sims 4 Island Living)
careers.promote PartTime_ManualGet promoted as Manual Laborer
careers.promote PartTime_RetailGet promoted as Retail Employee
careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeamGet “promoted” as volunteer in the Soccer Team
(The Sims 4 Discover University)

 Odd Jobs Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote OddJobPromote the odd job rating with more stars

 Teen Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote Teen_BabysitterGet promoted as Babysitter (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_BaristaGet promoted as Barista (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_FastFoodGet promoted as Fast Food Employee (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_LifeguardGet promoted as Lifeguard (only for teens)
careers.promote ScoutGet promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote Teen_ManualGet promoted as Manual Laborer (only for teens)
careers.promote Teen_RetailGet promoted as Retail Employee (only for teens)

 Kids School/Job Cheats

Cheat CodeResult
careers.promote GradeschoolRaise a Child’s Grade Performance in Grade school
careers.promote HighschoolRaise a Child’s Grade Performance in Highschool
careers.promote ScoutGet promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Seasons)
careers.promote DramaClubGet promoted in the Drama Club (only for teens and kids)
(The Sims 4 Get Famous)

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

The above cheats have been sourced from Sims Online.

19990314 434875916897661 690659471002802455 n

Written by Gemma Le Conte

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase.

