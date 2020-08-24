The Sims 4: Career Promotion Cheats For PS4, Xbox One, PC & Mac

Can’t get that promotion you’ve been losing sleep over in The Sims? That’s what cheats are for!

The Sims 5 will be on its way at some point but for now, we’ll have to continue being a god in The Sims 4. Careers in The Sims can be pretty tiresome, especially when you can’t get the promotion you’ve been working towards.

Everyone loves to cheat a little from time to time and EA actually has no issue with doing so.

We’re going to tell you all the cheats you need to go further in your sims’ career, these all work across PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One.

How to enter cheats in The Sims 4

To enter Cheat Codes in The Sims 4, you must first open the Cheat Console by pressing “Ctrl + Shift + C” on your PC or Mac, while in-game.

To open the Cheat Console on PS4 and Xbox One you have to hold down all four triggers at the same time.

This will bring up the cheat dialogue box where you can enter cheats.

Open the cheat console and input the cheat code testingcheats true first before entering the cheats below.

LEARN, EARN, GROW: Get your sim to the top of their career with these cheats!

Career Promotion Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Activist Get promoted in the Politician career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Actor Get promoted in the Acting career

(The Sims 4 Get Famous) careers.promote Astronaut Get promoted in the Astronaut career – Space Ranger & Interstellar Smuggler careers.promote Athletic Get promoted in the Athlete career – Professional Athlete & Bodybuilder careers.promote Business Get promoted in the Business career – Management & Investor careers.promote careers_Adult_CivilDesigner Get promoted in the Civil Designer career

(The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle) careers.promote Conservationist Get promoted in the Conservationist career – Marine Biologist & Environmental Manager

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote Criminal Get promoted in the Criminal career – Boss & Oracle careers.promote careers_Adult_Freelancer_Agency_Maker Get a raise in the Freelance Crafter career

(The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle) careers.promote careers_adult_Critic Get promoted in the Critic career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Culinary Get promoted in the Culinary career – Chef & Mixologist careers.promote Detective Get promoted in the Detective career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote Doctor Get promoted in the Doctor career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote careers_Adult_Education Get promoted in the Education career

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote careers_Adult_Engineer Get promoted in the Engineering career – Mechanical & Computer Engineer

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote Entertainer Get promoted in the Entertainer career – Musician & Comedian careers.promote Adult_Gardener Get promoted in the Gardener career – Botanist & Florist

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote careers_Adult_Law Get promoted in the Law career – Judge & Private Attorney

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote Military Get promoted in the Military career – Officer & Covert Operator

(The Sims 4 StrangerVille) careers.promote Painter Get promoted in the Painter career – Master of the Real & Patron of the Arts careers.promote adult_active_Scientist Get promoted in the Scientist career

(The Sims 4 Get to Work) careers.promote SecretAgent Get promoted in the Secret Agent career – Diamond Agent & Villain careers.promote SocialMedia Get promoted in the Social Media career

(The Sims 4 City Living) careers.promote Influencer Get promoted in the Style Influencer career careers.promote TechGuru Get promoted in the TechGuru career – Esport Gamer & Start-up Entrepreneur careers.promote adult_Writer Get promoted in the Writer career – Author & Journalist careers.add_career {careername} Add a career to your Sim careers.remove_career {careername} Quit Career Careers.retire {careername} Quit your career and receive a pension every week Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas {SimID} Change career outfit in Create a Sim. Retrieve SimsID with this cheat: Sims.get_sim_id_by_name {Firstname} {Lastname}

Part Time Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote PartTime_Babysitter Get promoted as Babysitter careers.promote PartTime_Barista Get promoted as Barista careers.promote PartTime_Diver Get promoted as Diver

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote career_Volunteer_E-Sports Get “promoted” as volunteer in E-Sports

(The Sims 4 Discover University) careers.promote PartTime_FastFood Get promoted as Fast Food Employee careers.promote PartTime_Fisherman Get promoted as Fisherman

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote PartTime_Lifeguard Get promoted as Lifeguard

(The Sims 4 Island Living) careers.promote PartTime_Manual Get promoted as Manual Laborer careers.promote PartTime_Retail Get promoted as Retail Employee careers.promote careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam Get “promoted” as volunteer in the Soccer Team

(The Sims 4 Discover University)

Odd Jobs Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote OddJob Promote the odd job rating with more stars

Teen Jobs Promotion Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Teen_Babysitter Get promoted as Babysitter (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Barista Get promoted as Barista (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_FastFood Get promoted as Fast Food Employee (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Lifeguard Get promoted as Lifeguard (only for teens) careers.promote Scout Get promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote Teen_Manual Get promoted as Manual Laborer (only for teens) careers.promote Teen_Retail Get promoted as Retail Employee (only for teens)

Kids School/Job Cheats

Cheat Code Result careers.promote Gradeschool Raise a Child’s Grade Performance in Grade school careers.promote Highschool Raise a Child’s Grade Performance in Highschool careers.promote Scout Get promoted in the Scout career (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Seasons) careers.promote DramaClub Get promoted in the Drama Club (only for teens and kids)

(The Sims 4 Get Famous)

You can find a full list of all Sims 4 cheats here!

