Sims 5 Release Date South Africa: What to Expect, Release Time, Platforms and More!

With Sims 4 coming to an end, there are a lot of rumours that the next title will release in 2021.

Sims has given fans a great escape from the real world, allowing them to build, create and explore a virtual reality.

Sims 4, the most recent title, has seen some major improvements over the years, with the addition of some amazing DLC.

We hope this trend can continue with the release of Sims 5, and give us a new and immersive experience.

Here’s what we know so far regarding a possible release date.

As of now, Sims 5 has no official release date. However, there is a lot of speculation hinting towards an early 2021 release.

INTERACT AND EXPLORE – Discover this new universe in Sims!

Sims content usually release at midnight for each timezone.

This means South Africa will likely have access to the new game at midnight on release day.

We are keeping a close eye on any new information regarding a release date, so make sure to check back soon!

What to Expect (Content)

At the release of Sims 5, we can expect to get, at a minimum, all the content that was available at the launch of Sims 4.

DYNAMIC WEATHER – Discover Sims’ awesome weather systems and changing world.

Seeing as Sims 4 has a lot of DLC content, we hope some of this will be present at the start of Sims 5.

It’s also fairly obvious we’ll be getting a graphical update with the release of Sims 5.

Platforms

As Sims 5 is likely releasing in 2021, we can expect the game to release on next-gen consoles. These being the Xbox Series X and PS5.

PLAY YOUR WAY – Journey through the Sims universe, and play the way you want to.

Sims will also release on the current-gen platforms and the Origin Launcher on PC.

Unfortunately, Sims is yet to release on Nintendo Switch, so it seems unlikely Sims 5 will release on this platform.