The Sims 5 Gameplay: Next-Gen, Features, Wishlist, Release Date, Latest News & more

The Sims 5 has felt left behind with continuous The Sims 4 releases in place of updates on the upcoming game.

But there's still plenty of reason to be hopeful for what's around the corner.

Here's what we know so far, and what we can expect from The Sims 5 gameplay.

Gameplay

Unfortunately for Sims fans, The Sims 5 gameplay has been kept mostly in the dark so far.

While we don't have any video or official notes on the topic, we do have developer insights on the direction of the franchise.

This includes developer quotes that point to some new features in The Sims 5 and future releases, centered around online multiplayer possibilities.

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has stated that the "notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago […] will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come".

This likely means if online multiplayer isn't a part of The Sims 5, it isn't far out.

Wishlist

While we have some promising signs for new and innovative features coming in The Sims 5, there's plenty more we're hoping to see from the future of the franchise.

IN YOUR HANDS: The Sims is all about allowing users to build their own experiences - these gameplay features could be huge in The Sims 5

For starters, fans are certainly hoping for less DLC and expansion packs. This new content helps refresh the game, but price-gating it so often can become a problem for players.

As well, fans are hoping for more varied and realistic career options. While it's awesome to become a bank robber, actor, or professional athlete, some more varied business options can cover more possibilities.

But perhaps more than anything else, fans are always looking for more customization options in The Sims. Whether it's more coloration choices, items, or builder capabilities, customization is everything - and The Sims 5 could always level this up.

Trailer

The Sims 5 has no official trailer just yet. But there are several fan-made trailers to generate some hype before the real thing arrives!

And for players still looking out for the next big things in The Sims 4, there have been plenty of awesome trailers around new content.

Release Date

The Sims 5 still has no concrete release date.

And with continued development of The Sims 4 content in place of updates, we might not know for a good while when launch day will come.