Is The Sims 5 real? Release date, Development Progress, Online, Features & More

We’ve heard NOTHING about the upcoming simulator in recent months, so is it even happening?

The Sims 5 is very much much a thing, but we have absolutely no idea where we are in the development process!

Here we deliver all of the latest news we could find on the game, including details surrounding the notion of online gameplay.

Will it be Online?

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years looks like it could finally arrive on The Sims 5.

In an interview with Forbes, EA’s Andrew Wilson revealed:

“[the] notion of social interactions and competition like the kind of things that were actually present in The Sims Online many many years ago […] will start to become a part of The Sims experience in the years to come”.

This means it is looking very likely that online multiplayer will arrive in The Sims 5.

What would Online Gameplay look like?

You could well be able to visit your friends’ creations for the very first time and hang out together in a similar way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

It could also mean that you can visit other players’ creations and meet new people which will add an interesting dynamic to the game and could also lead to some sabotage similarly to Minecraft if EA allows for it.

However, online gameplay isn’t the only new improvements to The Sims franchise.

Development

There has been very little said on the development progress of The Sims 5 in recent months.

However, EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson made some comments back in January that hold some value…

In CNN’s interview with Wilson, he explained that:

“Maxis continues to think about The Sims for a new generation across platforms and a cloud-enabled world“

“you should imagine that while we will always stay true to our inspiration, escape, creation, self-improvement motivation”

So from the sounds of things, everything is under control, we are just not as close as we had hoped to the release date of The Sims 5.