Fortnite Chapter 2: Dark Fire Bundle Release Date, Skins, Pricing and everything you need to know!

Fortnite Chapter 2 or Season 11 is finally here! With a brand new map, and more importantly to some, skins!

Players have been battling it out on the original map for 10 whole seasons now; meaning many will be looking for tips and tricks. It’s also likely we’ll see brand new crossovers, along with some old weapons getting unvaulted!

There are plenty of exciting things to look forward to in Fortnite Season 11, including the next phase of the Fortnite Champion Series.

There has been a rumoured bundle in the works for Fortnite skin fanatics for quite some time now. The bundled title "Dark Fire Bundle" is one of the only skin packages available in-store only.

So what do you need to know about it? Let's take you through!

When is it dropping?

The Dark Fire Bundle is set to hit selected retailers worldwide starting November 5th! On that day players will be able to get into their local game store and pick this bundle up and redeem their code!

Pricing

The Dark Fire Bundle is listed to contain $80 USD worth of in-game cosmetic items for a small portion of the value inside. The Dark Fire bundle is listed at the following prices:

$29.99 CAD

24.99 GBP

$22.99 USD

Skins

Now we move onto the part that the majority of Fortnite players will care about. The Dark Fire Bundle contains 13 cosmetic items, these range from actual skins to back blings to pickaxes.

The above image is the three main skins that will be present in this bundle, notice all of these are variations of existing skins. The following is the full list of items included with this bundle.

Dark Power Chord

Dark Six String

Molten Omen

Molten Battle Shroud

Shadow Ark

Shadow Ark Wings

Dark Angular Shift

Shadow Angular Shift

Molten Angular Shift

Dark Strikers

Molten Strikers

Shadow Strikers

Emote (?)

