header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Rocket League

16 Aug 2019

Rocket League Summit: Previewing the epic three day house LAN

Rocket League Summit: Previewing the epic three day house LAN

There's a ton of juicy storylines and fun side quests for the first RLCS event in August.

Jump To

Photo Credit: (DreamHack)  

If you have been following our Rocket League roster trackers, then you know how crazy the offseason has been. From NRG picking up Turbopolsa to Triple Trouble disbanding, the off season has produced some event changing results for the upcoming Summit. The first event since DreamHack: Valencia, this is the event that sets the storylines for both DreamHack: Montreal and the next season of the RLCS. ﻿

READ MORE: Beyond the Summit: Everything you need to know!

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy