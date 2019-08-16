If you have been following our Rocket League roster trackers, then you know how crazy the offseason has been. From NRG picking up Turbopolsa to Triple Trouble disbanding, the off season has produced some event changing results for the upcoming Summit. The first event since DreamHack: Valencia, this is the event that sets the storylines for both DreamHack: Montreal and the next season of the RLCS.
Rocket League
16 Aug 2019
Rocket League Summit: Previewing the epic three day house LAN
There's a ton of juicy storylines and fun side quests for the first RLCS event in August.
