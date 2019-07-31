Rocket League roster moves: From NRG to EG - all the roster moves you need to know about

Photo Credit: (DreamHack)

﻿While Europe has been having a bit of a clown fiesta, North America has seen a much more measured approach to their offseason. North America saw several teams improve leaps and bounds over the season reducing the usual roster frustrations this time of the year. While some top teams seem to be standing pat (Cloud9, G2 Esports, and Rogue), others such as NRG and EG are making some big additions to position themselves well for the future.

Much like our European edition, we will be updating this live as new rosters are announced so you can continue to come back to this every day to find out the latest NA RLCS roster changes!

READ MORE: RLCS Roster tracker EU